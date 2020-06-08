The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Monday, bringing the total to 962. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,773 individuals tested with 962 positive cases, 627 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, IDPH reported 21,918 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 192,949 individuals tested, 12,875 recovering and 607 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.