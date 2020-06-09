District 6000 Rotary Clubs, Rotarians and Friends joined together and raised over $70,000 for food supplies for the Food Bank of Iowa, which will be funneled to every food pantry in the communities in which Rotary District 6000 has clubs. In addition to the direct contributions through the Food Bank network, district clubs and individuals have contributed over $50,000 and many volunteer hours to their own local food pantries in just the past two months, on top of what they have been doing all year.

The Food Bank of Iowa and its sister Food Banks, can provide four meals for every dollar contributed. The food supplies are distributed on an equitable formula to local food pantries in communities throughout roughly the southern half of the state. In total, Rotarians provided over 400,000 meals for those who, through no fault of their own, are being hit hard by the impact of the virus.

Governor Erna Morain said that “Service Above Self” has long been the motto of Rotarians throughout the world, and local members saw the need to help their neighbors.

“We know that with the closing of schools, children are not being fed,” said DG Morain. “Senior citizens are having difficulty because of restrictions on leaving their homes. Normally hard-working adults have been laid off and are financially unable to provide for their families through no fault of their own.”

Morain, a Waukee resident, expressed deep appreciation for the work of the local Rotary Clubs, its members and friends.

“The work is not done, and there is still a tremendous need for food assistance. We hope Rotarians and others will continue to show their generosity, but we really are thankful for the help of so many to provide for food needs to people across this pandemic. When there is a need, Rotarians step up.”