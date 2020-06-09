Antibody testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus is now available at Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel. Leslie Herron, owner and pharmacist, currently has 2,000 FDA authorized tests available.

Testing began on Monday, June 8, by appointment. Herron said the response has been fast as appointments were held throughout the day on Monday. As of Monday afternoon, she has appointments booked throughout the day on Tuesday, Wednesday and part of Thursday.

On select days, there will also be appointments available before/after regular business hours and possibly on weekends.

“If there is a large group wanting tested, like an employer for example, we can make arrangements to go on-site,” Herron said.

A consent form will be sent to patients. Herron is requesting that the consent form is filled out and emailed backed to them prior to the appointment. This is to help minimize time and exposure during the appointment.

“Weather permitting, the test can be done via drive-up,” Herron said. Tests were done inside the pharmacy on Monday.

Patients are required to wear masks for their antibody test. If needed, a mask will be provided. The test is done by fingerstick, similar to a diabetic blood sugar test.

“A blood sample is placed in a well on the testing device,” Herron said. “Two drops of buffer solution are added. After 15 minutes, the test will show either negative or positive.”

The antibody test is testing for two different kinds of antibodies, IgM and IgG.

“We can know if a patient is positive for one or the other or both,” Herron said. “This additional detail can help determine how long ago the exposure may have been.”

Patients can wait in their vehicles or request a phone call for results. All results are reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The antibody test, also known as serology testing, will tell if a person has had an immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, from either having the virus or from being exposed.

“It will NOT tell us if we are actually immune,” Herron said. “We don’t know enough yet about the SARS-CoV-2 virus to know if we get immunity, and if we do get immunity, we don’t know how long it will last.”

Herron said the uncertainty of long-term immunity is one of the reasons antibody testing is so important.

“It [antibody testing] will help us learn a lot about the epidemiology of the virus,” Herron said.

The antibody test costs $95. Herron is unable to bill insurance at this time, but she said patients may be able to be reimbursed.

“Some insurances, such as Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield, are not going to cover antibody testing as they don’t deem it medically necessary,” Herron said. “Patients are able to pay with their HAS/FSA accounts though.”

Herron has access to more tests if needed.

“While no test is 100 percent accurate, these have met the strict standards of the FDA,” Herron said. “The tests must be performed by health care professionals only. Therefore, only pharmacists will be performing the tests at Sumpter Pharmacy.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call Sumpter Pharmacy at 515-993-1119.