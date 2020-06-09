DES MOINES – As part of the 2019-20 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards (IHSMTA), Des Moines Performing Arts announces the recipient of the 2020 Technical Theater Scholarship that recognizes one graduating Iowa senior pursuing a technical theater major or minor at an accredited college or university.

The $10,000 scholarship, introduced in 2018 due to the generous support of Central Iowa community members Doug and Debbie West, will be awarded to Sarah Witmer, a senior at Dallas Center-Grimes High School. EMC Insurance Companies is the presenting sponsor of the IHSMTA program.

“Since the launch of the IHSMTA program in 2012, there have been many opportunities to recognize and uplift Iowa high school students – both on stage and off. This scholarship underscores the value and need for highly trained technical theater experts and will provide a lasting impact to a deserving student as they continue their training at a university level,” said Sarah Florian, Des Moines Performing Arts Education Program Coordinator. “We are honored by the generous leadership gift from Doug and Debbie West for making this scholarship, one of the largest scholarships of its kind, possible and their commitment to the program into the future.”

Witmer has stage managed multiple theatrical productions at her high school and within the community, while also exploring other aspects of technical theater to become a well-rounded practitioner.

“Participating in the theater arts challenges me every single day to be better than I was yesterday,” she said about what she has learned as a stage manager.

Witmer looks forward to majoring in Technical Theater Design at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota starting this fall.