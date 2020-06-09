The Iowa Department of Public Health reported three additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 965. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,917 individuals tested with 965 positive cases, 635 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 259 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Tuesday. An additional 15 deaths were also reported.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, there are 22,177 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 197,338 individuals tested, 13,277 recovering and 622 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported eight additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Saturday, bringing the total to 960. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 5,542 individuals tested with 960 positive cases, 623 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

As of 11 a.m., IDPH reported 344 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Saturday. An additional nine deaths were also reported.

There are 21,438 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 184,554 individuals tested, 12,677 recovering and 598 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard.

Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.