The Missouri River Basin-Lewis and Clark Interpretive Trail and Visitor Center, 100 Valmont Dr., will host its monthly "Saturday with a Soldier" event on June 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will have a few of its Lewis and Clark Expedition re-enactors doing presentations and demonstrations. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the center will host its re-enactors outdoors and fenced off from the public with plenty of social distance.

No hands-on events will take place this month. The re-enactors will discuss and show visitors many of the items used during the expedition, from a safe distance. This event is free and open to anyone who would like to join.