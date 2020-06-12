The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Friday, bringing the total to 986. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 6,409 individuals tested with 986 positive cases, 654 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 381 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Friday. An additional four deaths were also reported.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, there are 23,166 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 212,830 individuals tested, 14,071 recovering and 642 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.