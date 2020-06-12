It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

5-26-2020

Arrest: A 41 year old male Adel resident was arrested on an Adel warrant for domestic assault.

5-28-2020

Arrest: A 29 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for failure to appear, original charge driving under suspension.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 100 block of S. 6th St. Item estimated at $320.

5-30-2020

Burglary: An Adel resident reported a burglary in the 600 block of S. 12th St. Item estimated at $10.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 2300 block of Greene St. Item estimated at $150.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the River Vista Trailer Park. Nothing taken.

5-31-2020

Arrest: A 51 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested for assault with bodily injury.

Arrest: A 37 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation, original charge burglary.

Arrest: A 40 year old male Adel resident was arrested on a Polk County warrant for probation violation, original charge assault.