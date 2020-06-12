It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

5-2-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

5-3-20

Male arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense.

5-6-20

D&G Auto Group reported a missing dealers license plate.

5-13-20

A resident reported criminal mischief to a window.

5-23-20

Male cited and released for public intoxication.

5-24-20

Kum & Go reported damage to a light pole.

5-27-20

Kum & Go reported an abandoned vehicle.

5-29-20

A resident reported a car vs deer accident.