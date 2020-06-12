Submitted to DCN

It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.


5-2-20


Male cited and released for driving under suspension.


5-3-20


Male arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense.


5-6-20


D&G Auto Group reported a missing dealers license plate.


5-13-20


A resident reported criminal mischief to a window.


5-23-20


Male cited and released for public intoxication.


5-24-20


Kum & Go reported damage to a light pole.


5-27-20


Kum & Go reported an abandoned vehicle.


5-29-20


A resident reported a car vs deer accident.