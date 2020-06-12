It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
5-2-20
Male cited and released for driving under suspension.
5-3-20
Male arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense.
5-6-20
D&G Auto Group reported a missing dealers license plate.
5-13-20
A resident reported criminal mischief to a window.
5-23-20
Male cited and released for public intoxication.
5-24-20
Kum & Go reported damage to a light pole.
5-27-20
Kum & Go reported an abandoned vehicle.
5-29-20
A resident reported a car vs deer accident.