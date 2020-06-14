Matt Shinn, President and CEO of Two Rivers Bank and Trust, is leaving TRBT in September to serve as the Director of City Hope Foundation, a new non-profit organization committed to meeting physical and spiritual needs in Southeast Iowa and West Central Illinois.

Shinn will continue his day-to-day duties and will work with employees, customers and shareholders until his departure. TRBT has formed a search committee to secure a new President/CEO and Shinn will assist the bank in its transition through December.

“The announcement of Matt’s resignation is truly bittersweet. He has accomplished much in his 18-year tenure at TRBT and as President and CEO has moved the organization forward,” said Cristy Schmidt, Board Chair of TRBT, in a press release. “As he fulfills a long-time personal goal of working in a leadership role with a nonprofit, the Board at TRBT supports his decision and thanks him for his leadership and accomplishments.”

Shinn’s career with TRBT began as a Vice President of Commercial Lending in 2002. In 2006, he became the Bank’s Senior Loan Officer, and in 2009 was named Eastern Iowa Market Bank President. In 2018, he was promoted to President and CEO of TRBT.

• • •

As part of the 2019-20 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, Des Moines Performing Arts announced the recipients of the 2020 Impact Award that recognizes the contributions made by educators and community members who support their local high schools’ musical productions.

High school students were invited to nominate adults who they feel go above and beyond to support the school musical experience. Applicants wrote an essay about the individual and also collected testimonials from fellow students, parents, and school administrators to determine this year’s honored recipients.

Two recipients have been recognized for 2020: Lynn Jacobsen, director, Danville Junior/Senior High School, and Brett Purvis, Set Design and Construction, BCLUW High School.

Jacobsen was nominated by Danville senior Kennedy Schuff.

Schuff wrote: “Throughout his incredible 45-year career, Lynn “Mr. Jake” Jacobsen has selflessly supported and cared for all students, never hesitated to help with what needed to be done for a production, and brought out the best in each of his students.“