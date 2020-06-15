Additional COVID-19 cases in Dallas County were reported over the weekend.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported there are 1,027 COVID-19 cases in Dallas County as of 11 a.m. on Monday. That is an increase of 41 since 11 a.m. on Friday. No additional deaths were reported in the county.

Overall, there have been 7,160 individuals tested with 1,027 positive cases, 662 recovered and 26 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 880 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. on Friday to 11 a.m. on Monday. An additional 11 deaths were reported over the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 24,046 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 227,413 individuals tested, 14,461 recovering and 653 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.