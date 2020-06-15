Effective July 1, 2020, rural recycling sites in Linden, Perry, Redfield, Washington Township and Woodward will be discontinued. Dallas County is actively working to find other means for rural residents to recycle.

In the meantime, there are two recycling sites rural residents may use:Metro Park West Landfill, 2466 337th Street, Perry, IA 50220Metro Northwest Transfer Station at 4105 SE Beisser Drive, Grimes, IA 50111

Please check the Dallas County Rural Resident Recycling Program site for future updates: https://bit.ly/2MTOEN2