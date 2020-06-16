A Community for Solidarity event will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the Community Stage and Pavilion, located at the corner of 10th and Main Street in Adel.

Organizers said the family-friendly event will include speakers Bishop Ron Woods and Betty Andrews, Iowa/NEB NAACP President as well as local pastors and leaders.

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs. A table will also be set up by Create Adel for people to make signs at the event.

Attendees are also encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear masks if they are able.