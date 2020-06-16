The new Ames High gymnasium will be named the Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court following a virtual vote by the Ames school board on Monday.

“The power of giving back and the example it sets … my voice is crackly because I would say this: as a Superintendent, it’s rare that you get the opportunity to make a recommendation for naming a facility, and especially with somebody of this caliber,” Superintendent Jenny Risner said during Monday’s virtual school board meeting. “What he represents on and off of the court — it’s just incredible — so it is my honor to bring this recommendation, and I so appreciate the people that have come forward and supported.”

Risner first proposed renaming the Ames High gymnasium after Barnes at the June 2 meeting, citing his contributions to the Ames district and community, as well as his athletic ability.

“One of the things that I think is important to understand is Harrison has represented Ames in a national spotlight and what he’s done … the person that he is, the way that he has embraced giving back to the community of Ames and to our school district has been just an example of what we try to instill in our students in our school district,” Risner told the board during the June 2 proposal.

In May, Barnes, who graduated from Ames High in 2010 and now plays for the Sacramento Kings, and his wife Brittany donated $195,000 toward improvements at the new Ames High gymnasium.

The Ames school board approved the donation during the May 18 meeting, and the funding will cover items including student bleachers, a $78,000 video board, floor-mounted NBA-style baskets, an upgrade to the scoreboard to allow display of player statistics and improved competition court lighting.

“As we were talking about the building of this gymnasium and what an incredible place this will be, Harrison’s name was at the top of our list,” Risner said during Monday’s meeting. “What we’ve done since then is worked with Harrison and Brittany (on) how this will go through the board process and what that will look like. We’ve worked with the attorneys (in) making sure we’re doing this in a way that’s legal.”

Leading up to the vote, the district provided board members with an online pamphlet, which included statements from organizations and members of the community who echoed support for honoring Barnes by renaming the Ames High gymnasium after him.

“Harrison Barnes has continued to be charitable to the Ames community and his latest gift to the Ames Community School District certainly merits consideration of naming the gymnasium at the new Ames High School in his honor,” Dan Culhane, president and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce, wrote in a statement to the district. “He is a great representation of our community and I think very worthy of this distinction.”

Edna Clinton wrote to the district on behalf of the Ames NAACP Branch to share support of the renaming proposal.

“Harrison’s philanthropic endeavors are clear indicators that he is a person of integrity, compassion, and commitment,” Clinton wrote to the Ames school district. “His generosity involving education tells us that he is a proponent of healthy bodies and informed minds. We are honored to provide our support for Harrison Barnes’ gymnasium.”

The district heard additional statements of support from representatives from the United Way of Story County, the Ames Youth and Schools Action Team (AYSAT), Raising Readers in Story County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Story County, Ames High Booster Club, Ames History Museum, members of the Ames Branch of the NAACP, Ames Public Library, Iowa State University, and Iowa State University Black Faculty and Staff, according to the online pamphlet provided to board members.

Additionally, during Monday’s virtual board meeting, community members vocalized support in the renaming recommendation, noting Barnes’ character, athletic accomplishments and inspiration to students, the district and the Ames community.

“Ames High is a place that’s very special to me,” Barnes told the Tribune in May. “They have a standard for education and facilities, and (having) the opportunity to contribute in that fashion is something that was very exciting for us.”

He hopes the tradition of giving will continue with students.

“Giving back to Ames is something me and my wife have tried to do since I’ve been in the League, (and) we’ve been fortunate enough to be able to give back,” Barnes previously told the Tribune. “Growing up, I knew so many people who were born and raised in Ames (who) were important to me and gave me so much.

“I just want to keep that tradition going, continuing to give back and hopefully inspire a group of kids … (who) will be coming through the high school that will remember Ames and remember Ames High, and hopefully continue the tradition of giving back.”

Risner told board members on Monday it’s an honor and “a privilege to recommend the naming of the gymnasium in his honor.”

Monday’s school board meeting is available on the Ames school district’s Youtube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialACSD