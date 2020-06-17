The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County on Wednesday. An additional eight cases were also reported, bringing the total to 1,036.

Overall, there have been 7,327 individuals tested with 1,036 positive cases, 680 recovered and 28 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 211 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa on Wednesday. An additional 10 deaths were also reported.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, there are 24,379 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 234,404 individuals tested, 15,139 recovering and 671 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.