The Virus, as it's known these days, has taken much from America's quality of life since February, and in southeast Iowa, two of the biggest losses are Burlington Steamboat Days and the Snake Alley Art Fair.

Good news: You can buy SAAF art online today — and tomorrow, and yesterday — at the Snake Alley Art Fair Online Facebook page.

And although we didn't have Steamboat Days this year, COVID-19 doesn't stop us from giving out our annual Golden Mayfly awards.

This year, we're limiting the coveted Mayfly to the 21st century because so many of the acts that appeared from 1963 through 1999 went on to a level of stardom that eclipses today's stars, even though current performers earn approximately 3,000 times more money than the oldsters.

Think Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, the Judds or Tower of Power. How about Hall & Oates? Maybe Kenny Rogers would have taken the all-time-best award.

Hey, Donny Osmond was here in 1990!

In the early years were the big-name swing bands including Woody Herman and Art Hodes.

We've see the Ink Spots, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Peter Frampton and Gloria Estefan on the waterfront.

Brooks and Dunn would have nailed the Largest Crowd of All Time honor, but they were here in 1997 and thus do not qualify.

In past years, the Golden Mayfly Awards contained categories such as Best Band, Best Guitarist, Best Pronto Pup and so on. This year, we limited the Mayfly to the fewer, broader categories below, but we're not choosing Best Year because that would be impossible.

For example, was 2007, with Johnny Lang, Los Lonely Boys, Dierks Bentley, Creedence, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, Rodney Atkins and Ted Nugent (What a Sunday that one was!) — any less or more than 2000? Dwight Yoakam, Foreigner, America, Kansas, Eric Heatherly, Rhett Atkins, Sammy Kershaw, the Gibbs Brothers, Peter Frampton and Creedence Clearwater Revival were on that year's ticket.

Every Boatin' year was a good one.

We also don't pretend to choose best local performer or band because there are too many of them, and to choose just one would be an insult to the remainders. We don't mind insulting overpaid, arrogant national acts who look down on our little burg, but local musicians? We support them all.

That said, here are the 2020 Burlington Steamboat Days Golden Oldie Mayfly Awards.

Best Show

Alice Cooper, 2012: Alice was a Boatin' bash in his own league. Amazing that he and his band drew the smallest crowd of the week.

2015 bands backing Martina McBride and Sammy Hagar were both strong contenders.

Best Attitude

Keith Urban, 2005: Urban wasn't yet a big star when he performed in 2005, but he immediately won over the crowd with his infectious smile and upbeat aura.

Best Guitarist

Orianthi Panagaris, Cooper’s wild woman on guitar. Keith Urban is a runner-up, as is Clare Dunn, the only straight-up blueswoman we've seen on the Steamboat Days main stage.

We were tempted to give this award to a certain local picker, but there are actually about a half-dozen guitarslingers who deserved to graduate from the southside to the main stage, and if we named one, we'd have to name them all, and then someone not on that list would feel left out, and so we just can't pick a local person as "best" because there are too many who qualify.

Biggest Hype

Toby Keith, 2014: Keith wasn't the huge draw everyone thought he'd be. His hit, "Red Solo Cup," the most-downloaded song of all time as measured in Nashville math, spurred one of the beer-drinkingest nights in BSD history, even though his corporate-sponsored show never really got plugged into the Boatin' vibe.

Keith, who reportedly was intoxicated with his own glory and plenty of stuff from a red Solo cup, shocked the crowd with a certain F-bomb four-letter word disgorged at every opportunity.

Best Costumes

Alice Cooper's band, 2012: Even Alice’s stage hands were clad for bad. And Cooper’s outfits? Legendary.

Biggest Flop

Bo Bice, 2006: A runner-up on TV's "American Idol" talent show, Bice was wildly loved by some and a non-entity to others.The huge crowd anticipated for Bice's show never showed up.

Best Emcee

Scott Smith introduced most of the main stage acts during most of the 21st century, and those who saw Smith warm up the crowd knew that when he yelped, "Ladies and gentlemen, (band name) is in the house," they had time to hit the Porta Potty, pick up another beer and be back in the mosh pit before the band would actually appear.

Best Board Member

Mac Coffin Jr., 2003-2017: We wouldn’t have had any national talent playing on the waterfront every June if it weren’t for the dozens of people who volunteer to do the grunt work: pick up trash, set up equipment, take tickets, sell beer, answer phones and so on.

But Mac Coffin, who retired after 2017, booked countless bands over 19 years as BSD entertainment vice-president and brought the music back after a disastrous 1996.

Coffin was on the BSD board for 27 years, president in 1997, and the driving force behind all the great shows BSD presented since he took over as VP in 2002.

Best Volunteer

Tom Walz is a nearly lifetime BSD volunteer. He showed up rain or shine, early morning or late night, always there to help sandbag during high water and do everything else whenever someone was needed.

"Tom bleeds Steamboat Days," Coffin said in 2017.

Best Food Stand

Carmen’s Cozy Corn Dogs, R.I.P. 2015: Carmen served up the best little pronto pup in Boatin’ history — and she was the longest-running vendor in BSD history at the time. We aren’t sure why Carmen left after 2014, but she brightened the midway for most of the BSD's 21st century.

Best Improvement

The Landing, 2017: A simple beer tent on Jefferson Street, with no beer tickets, cans instead of draft pours, and music by local bands, with family-style games, all for free.

And finally, to contradict what we promised earlier — it's an election year — here is our choice for the All-Time Best of the BSD Best:

Louis Armstrong, 1964. When Satchmo came under attack by a horde of mayflies, he asked everyone to pick up their lawn chairs and run for the Memorial Auditorium, where he continued his concert.

Strange to look back and realize that when Armstrong played Steamboat Days, many Black Americans, especially in the south, were unable to exercise their right to vote as guaranteed by the 15th Amendment due to legal barriers at the state and local levels.

There you have it. Keep your fingers crossed for 2021. And maybe that's the year to move Burlington Steamboat Days out to dry land west of town.

The Mississippi ain't never gonna stop coming over its banks ...