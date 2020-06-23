Jay Huff had a plan in mind when he resigned as head varsity wrestling coach at BHS following the 2018-19 season.

Huff’s plan is further ahead of schedule than he originally thought.

Huff spent his first 13 years at BHS establishing himself as one of the top coaches around while building a solid program at the same time.

On July 1, Huff will be in charge of all activities programs at BHS.

Huff, who will begin his 15th year at BHS, was formally approved Monday night by the Burlington School Board as the next activities director at BHS.

Huff will replace Zach Shay, who stepped down to accept a similar position at Bettendorf High School beginning July 1.

For Huff, it is the opportunity he had been hoping for.

"I am very excited," Huff said. "This is something that has been a goal of mine. I am excited to be given this opportunity."

"Jay has been around for a while. He knows the kids and the staff and is highly professional," Burlington Community School District Superintendent Pat Coen said. "I know you can’t live in your glory days, but he was a national champion in college. It always helps to have someone who knows how to be a winner."

Huff, a national wrestling champion for Buena Vista University, grew up in Sheldon, home of Tom and Terry Brands, the Iowa head coach and associate head coach for wrestling.

Huff spent a stint at Washington, building that program into a power, then coached wrestling at Boone High School before moving to Burlington in 2006.

Huff recently had accepted a position as vice-principal at Ed Stone Middle School, but was allowed to resign that position to become activities director at BHS.

Huff, who had been interim vice-principal at BHS, stepped away from wrestling to get his administrative degree with the hope of one day landing a job as an activities director.

"I thought I would be an assistant principal for a while and maybe become a principal at some point," Huff said. "Then this opened up. I feel very, very fortunate to get this opportunity. It was just great timing the way it all happened."

Huff has 14 years of experience in the Burlington School District, which will help him in his transition to the new position. He already has working relationships with the coaches and athletes in the system, another plus.

"I have a good relationship with a lot of the coaches, faculty and staff," Huff said. "There is a lot of stuff I have been learning and finding out in the past couple weeks. I am looking forward to it."

Huff said he has been job shadowing Shay for several weeks, learning the ropes. He also plans to rely on activities secretary Cherrelle Coleman, who has plenty of experience in the activities department.

"Cherrelle is going to help me out a lot and I am very grateful for that," Huff said. "I am very, very happy that she is there."

While Shay oversaw BHS’s move from the Mississippi Athletic Conference to the Southeast Conference this past school year, as well as the finishing touches on the Bracewell Stadium upgrade and improvements to Johanssen Gymnasium, Huff believes there are still plenty of improvements to be made on the athletic side.

Some projects could include the addition of a second gym and upgrades to the tennis courts, Wayne Duke Field and Wagner Field.

In the meantime, Huff just wants to get acclimated to his new position and make sure things run smoothly.

"My intermediate goals are just to get my feet under me and make sure I stay organized, stay on too" Huff said. "I want to make sure everything goes off without a hitch."