After a recent proclamation made by Gov. Reynolds back on June 10, local pools and aquatic centers across the Dallas County area have made the decision to begin reopening for the summer season.

Starting on Saturday, June 20, the Lena Moser Swimming Pool located in Dallas Center is only allowing swimming in reserved groups of 25 people or less. In addition, the pool is offering three, two-hour time slots where community members can either call in advance or walkup with no guarantee of an available slot. Amenities, such as the baby pool and concession stand, have also been temporarily shut down for the season. Lena Moser Swimming Pool Manager Abby Weddle has asked that community members be patient as they are learning every day how to best fit the needs of everyone involved.

“We knew from the beginning, if we were to open, safety for our community and staff would be top priority. If that, at any point, was not something we could provide and maintain, we would not open,” Weddle said. “But, after countless hours of research and collaboration, we came up with a plan that we felt was realistic enough and most importantly, safe enough, to be able to implement.”

Weddle also said that everything is subject to change and that any changes to the pool’s reopening plan will be updated on the city’s website.

“The Lena Moser pool is a staple for Dallas Center. Growing up here, I know first-hand how great it is to be able to enjoy a community pool. Not only is it a fun and active outdoor activity, but it is also a safe haven for many kids,” Weddle said. “My favorite part of this job is forming relationships with the kids who need this pool the most.”

For the Adel Family Aquatic Center reopening includes swim lessons, lap swim and Aqua Zumba starting the week of June 22. Registration is required for swimmers interested in these activities, with other restrictions including one swimmer per lane for lap swim, no more than two children per swimming lesson and social distancing in the water for Aqua Zumba.

Adel Parks and Recreation Director Nick Schenck said that moving forward with these select programs will allow the aquatic center to control the setting, something that is much harder to do with the regular “open swim.” He also said that while the aquatic center is not currently offering “open swim” at this time, the Adel Family Aquatic Center will evaluate the possibility of doing so going forward.

“We are very excited to be able to offer a few programs at our facility. There are very few aquatic facilities in central Iowa that are open. This will be great for our community as every person should have access to learn-to-swim programs,” Schenck said.

The Fox Creek Splash Pad located in Waukee reopened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24. This splash pad, which will remain open until 8 p.m. each day, will include surfaces not routinely sanitized and lifeguards are not present at the park.

The City of Waukee also posted that visitors may wish to stagger their attendance or shorten their stay at the splash pad in order to help prevent crowding.