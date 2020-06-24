The Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) will be offering scholarships to students enrolling in any class that enhances job skill through a Southeast Community College Learning Center.

Eligible fields of study include nursing assistant, welding, or computer classes.

The scholarship will pay 100 percent of the tuition cost plus fees.

To be eligible, students must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Contact Carol Aufenkamp at 402-297-7398 for more information or to set up a time to discuss the application.