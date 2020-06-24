CLIVE — A Waukee woman has won a $30,000 prize.

Stephanie Fountas, 36, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$300,000 Platinum Cash” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kum & Go, 350 SE University Ave. in Waukee, while with her boyfriend, Ben.

“It’s kind of a quarantine date night thing: Buy some scratch-offs, sit in the truck and see what happens,” she told officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “It was a good date!”

Fountas, a nurse, won the 33rd of 42 prizes of $30,000 in the game. She said she hasn’t decided what she’ll do with her winnings.

The $300,000 Platinum Cash scratch game is a $30 game that features eight top prizes of $300,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.39. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.