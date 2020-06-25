Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 15 cases from 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 11 a.m. on Thursday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,097. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 8,705 individuals tested with 1,097 positive cases, 696 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 715 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Thursday. An additional six deaths were also reported in the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, there are 27,061 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 275,438 individuals tested, 16,952 recovering and 694 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.