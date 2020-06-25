DES MOINES — Iowa is a 2020 battleground.

It’s a reality that was unfathomable to many Iowa Democrats on election night in 2016 after they suffered devastating losses across the board.

Even Republicans were shocked and giddy at the gains they’d made: Donald Trump carried the state by 9 percentage points and sailed to the presidency, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was re-elected by a 24-point margin and Republicans ousted the powerful Democratic Senate leader in the Iowa Legislature and reclaimed the majority for total control of the Statehouse.

"That was not the best night of my life," Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said with a dark chuckle.

But Democrats have slowly been clawing back political power, flipping two Republican-held congressional districts in 2018, gaining seats in the state Legislature and building their organization through this year’s presidential caucuses.

Today, Smith is among those optimistic that Democrats can compete in races that seemed out of reach even a few months ago.

"As I talk to Iowans across the state, I believe that they're energized and that we are going to win races all over the state," he said.

That optimism is buoyed by the results of a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, which shows competitive races for president, the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate.

The poll of 674 likely voters in November, conducted June 7-10, showed Republican President Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by just 1 percentage point, 44% to 43%.

It showed Democrat Theresa Greenfield leading Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst 46% to 43%.

And it showed Iowans prefer a Democrat over a Republican in three of four congressional districts.

The results for the presidential and U.S. Senate races were close enough to fall within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

"I don't think anybody could look at these data and say Iowa is not in play," said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., the firm that conducted the poll.

Grassley agrees on Iowa's battleground status

Though Republicans also are optimistic, they, too, acknowledge the competitive nature of those races

"Even if we hadn't had that Des Moines Register poll, I would still consider Iowa a battleground state," said Grassley, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 and has witnessed the state’s shifting political allegiances.

Although Trump marked a solid win in 2016, Grassley noted that George W. Bush in 2004 is the only other Republican to have carried the state in a presidential contest since Ronald Reagan in 1984. Writing off Democrats after 2016 would have been a mistake, he said.

The president’s re-election efforts come at an extraordinary time in American history. In the first half of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has swept the country, killing about 120,000 Americans, including nearly 700 Iowans. And the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, in the custody of city police in late May sparked nationwide protests and calls to action focused on racial justice.

The Register’s latest Iowa Poll shows that the president’s job approval rating has fallen since the first week in March, when he earned his highest rating ever in an Iowa Poll. At the time, 50% of Iowans said they approved of the job he was doing as president. That’s fallen to 45% today. Now, a majority of Iowans — 52% — disapprove of the job he’s doing.

That overall ratings dip coincides with the disapproval of the president’s handling of those history-altering events. The March 2-5 poll was conducted before Iowa reported its first cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and before Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered any pandemic-related business and school closures and other restrictions.

In the latest poll, 45% of Iowans say they approve of how Trump has addressed COVID-19, while 53% disapprove and 2% are unsure. Just 37% approve of the way he has addressed protests surrounding race and police actions. Another 55% disapprove and 8% are unsure.

Preya Samsundar, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee in Iowa, said she had not reviewed the poll's methodology and could not comment on the results. But she said the president plans to compete in Iowa and argued his message continues to resonate with those who helped elect him in 2016.

In the June Iowa Poll, 91% of likely voters who voted for Trump in 2016 say they plan to vote for him again.

"We never left Iowa," she said. "We've been here actively working on the ground, meeting with folks that didn't vote for us and expanding our reach. … I think folks in Iowa made their voice clear in 2016 when they elected the president by nine points."

Trump 'really can't afford to lose' Iowa

Amy Walter, an analyst with Cook Political Report, recently changed her rating of the state from "likely Republican" to the more competitive "leans Republican." In an interview, she said the stakes are different for the Biden campaign versus the Trump campaign in Iowa.

"It’s not a required state for (Biden) to win the Electoral College," she said. "But Trump really can’t afford to lose it. … So I think what you’re seeing is Trump playing a lot more defense there than Biden is paying offense."

Trump’s re-election campaign has begun airing advertising in the state, and top administration officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have been dispatched to the state in recent weeks.

Biden's campaign has organized virtual events with Iowa leaders to discuss the economic effects of the coronavirus on rural America and his agenda for Black communities.

"When Donald Trump was elected, he inherited a strong farm economy that he's decimated, health care protections for families he's diminished, and existing trade relationships he's annihilated — and Iowans have had enough," Biden for President Deputy States Director Molly Ritner said in a statement. "Our campaign is going to continue to hold President Trump accountable for failing Iowa families and make sure that every Iowan knows the stakes in this election. We are campaigning to win."

Walter said that when handicapping the race, it’s important to keep in mind that although Trump won Iowa by a large margin, he did so with a relatively small share of the vote — 50.7% over Hillary Clinton’s 41.3%.

"In a race like we had in 2016 where you had two really unpopular candidates facing off against each other, it was clear a whole bunch of voters who didn’t like either option went for third-party candidates or even wrote in somebody," she said. "There’s not a strong third-party candidate or candidates in this race right now. So for someone to win a state, a plurality is not going to be enough."

She questioned whether Trump's 2016 numbers represent his ceiling, or whether he has room to grow his support. Even though his position is "precarious" at the moment, she cautioned that the entire political climate could shift again before November.

"Given how quickly 2020 moved from pretty ordinary to extraordinary, do we have any doubt that there are going to be more things between now and November?" she said.

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com.