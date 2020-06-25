Erica Cheatham, a wellness coach, and Chasity Davis, a cosmetologist, have known each other for almost 10 years. They used to have salon studios next to each other in Urbandale. Now, they are partnering to bring a healthy option to Adel.

TRU2U Nutrition, owned by Cheatham, has had pop ups at Texture Salon in Adel since June 12, serving plant-based shakes and energy drinks. The shakes have 21 vitamins and minerals and 24g of protein and the energy drinks have B6/B12 vitamins.

“I have a passion for serving others and making them feel good,” Cheatham said. “I was a hairstylist for nine years and what fires me up is to give people confidence and truly feel good, not only on the outside, but inside. We only have one body and how we choose to treat it is up to us.”

Cheatham started volunteering at a similar nutrition club and loved the whole concept and community and began setting herself up to open her own club. Cheatham has been with the Herbalife company for eight years and just recently celebrated her TRU2U Nutrition club’s 2nd year at her location in Grimes.

The Grimes location hours are 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday with Saturday pop ups. In Adel, they have been doing pop ups on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-10 a.m. at Texture Salon, 608 Greene St. in Adel.

“They [pop ups] are not set hours or days. They have flexibility to change,” Cheatham said. “We have a very active Facebook and Instagram for our permanent location, which is Tru2U Nutrition. For Adel, we have a Facebook page that I try to keep updated as to when we are coming and that page is called, Adel Tru2u Nutrition Pop Up.”

During COVID-19, TRU2U Nutrition was deemed essential, so they were allowed to stay open when many places had to close. Cheatham wanted to bring her products to her Adel customers that were staying home. They also had curbside and call ahead carry out in Grimes.

“We have just recently opened up a little more with a few tables out,” Cheatham said. “I have many customers from Adel that come into my Grimes location, which I was made aware of after getting to know them. They kept telling me I needed to bring it to Adel, so I reached out to Chasity.”

At first, she started out making the shakes and drinks at their club in Grimes, putting everything on ice, and then having a pickup location in Adel.

“This continued to grow over the weeks and we needed to find a place to physically make them as we were maxed out with transporting,” Cheatham said.

Texture Salon wasn’t being utilized during the COVID-19 shutdown, so during this time, the women agreed to make Texture Salon the official Adel pop up location, until a permanent location could be acquired.

There is an app to place an order on the Adel Tru2u Nutrition Pop Up Facebook page. She shared that people typically walk in and fill out a ticket to place their order. They accept cash, credit card and Venmo. Customers have provided Cheatham with positive feedback.

“They love the energy they get and how well they feel the rest of the day,” she said.

She hopes that the partnership with Texture Salon helps people choose a healthy option. She also hopes to find a permanent location and coaches that want to share the lifestyle. After all, her favorite thing about TRU2U Nutrition is the relationship with the community members.

“I am grateful to be able to work with Chasity and allow Adel to get a taste of what we offer, but also who I am as a person and what my end goal is for your community, which is to give Adel’s community access to a healthy lifestyle,” Cheatham said.

Texture Salon, formerly named Hair Affair, was founded in 2015. This salon is one of the oldest salons in Adel, which has lasted 35+ years. Davis, owner of Texture Salon, is a native of Adel and loved the feel of the community and what it had to offer.

“We offer cuts for the entire family, color, highlights and facial waxing,” Davis said. “Most of our clients receive more than one service per appointment. Most receive a cut and color or a cut and wax.”

The business hours for Texture Salon are by appointment only, Tuesday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wednesday 12-8 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and closed on Saturdays. Cash, credit card and check are the forms of payment accepted at Texture Salon. To schedule an appointment, call 515-993-4992 or there is online scheduling at vagaro.com/texturesalonspa.

COVID-19 closed Texture Salon for 12 weeks.

“We are taking extra precautions recommended by the IDPH and the state cosmetology board,” Davis said. “Each client is asked to fill out a COVID-19 screening prior to their appointment and if they have experienced any symptoms or show any signs of illness are asked to reschedule at a later date.”

Hair products may also be purchased at Texture Salon. Right now, the stylists sell their favorite professional hair care products. Maria Nila and Neuma, which are both vegan and cruelty free, are currently available. They also have 18.21 Man Made for the men and select VERB, Matrix and Kenra products.

“I’m excited to bring old and new faces into both the salon and the nutrition shop with this partnership,” Davis said. “I love that TRU2U brings a new opportunity to town and that the girls are very upbeat and personable. We absolutely can’t wait to see where the rest of the year takes us!”

For more information, follow Texture Salon at texture.salon.adel on Facebook.