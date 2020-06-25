The U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Development has received the new 2020 income limits for the home repair loan and grant program. The income limits are based on the county and the size of household.

For the direct loan program, a 1- to 4-person households can have incomes of $35,800 and for a 4- to 8-person household incomes of $47,300.

The income limit for some counties may be as high as $41,100 for 1 to 4 persons and $54,300 for 5 to 8 person households.

A full list of income limits by county and household size are available at Single Family Housing Repair Loans and Grants Program (https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-repair-loans-grants/ne).

This program provides loans to very-low-income homeowners to repair, improve or modernize their homes.

Grants are available to 62 years or older very-low-income homeowners to remove health and safety hazards.

The applicant must be the homeowner and occupy the house.

The maximum loan is $20,000 and the maximum grant is $7,500, which may be combined for up to $27,500 in assistance.

Loan terms are 20 years at a fixed 1 percent rate of interest.

Properties eligible for Rural Development financing must be in rural communities.

All communities in Nebraska are eligible for USDA Rural Development housing programs with the exceptions of Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, North Platte, Omaha and South Sioux City/Dakota City.

Visit the Single Family Housing Repair Loans and Grants Program (https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-repair-loans-grants/ne) for more information and a list of contacts.