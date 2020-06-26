Burlington Rotary Club gives away hundreds of books to area children.

Summer is a good time to lose yourself in a good book especially during the social isolation guidelines in place with the pandemic.

The Burlington Rotary Club, which promotes reading and literacy among school children, took advantage of this time to hold a book distribution Wednesday at North Hill Elementary School, Grimes Elementary School and Burlington High School to coincide with the summer lunch program in Burlington.

The club had more than 1,000 books available and gave away most of the books. The remaining books will be used with future promotions.

"Normally we go into the classrooms and read to kids and give them the book," said Matt Rinker, Burlington Rotary Club president. "We wanted to come up with a way to distribute the books because we knew there were a lot of kids with time on their hands this summer and this was the best way to do that."

Rinker said the goal is to get back in the schools in the fall to hand out books, but like everything else plans are on hold.

The Rotary has had to rethink fundraising goals due to the conroavirus pandemic. The annual Chicken BBQ was canceled and other food related events also didn’t happen.

The club is looking at a possible Halloween family based fun run this fall and those ideas are in the planning phase.

In the end, the club was happy to reach out to the public and the book distribution Wednesday was a success.

"The kids were shocked and parents ecstatic to get books," said Rinker.