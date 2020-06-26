Among the many things in life that have been impacted by COVID-19, high school graduation has been hit hard. So much so that it was pushed back from the original date in May to Friday, June 26.

There was even more change that took place as the ceremony was moved indoors and the set-up of the entire event was different. With having to move the ceremony indoors while respecting proper social distancing guidelines, chairs for the seniors were spaced six feet apart. The ceremony was also broken up into three different sections based on alphabetical order.

It will be a graduation to remember but for more reasons than one, said student speaker Dawson Lego.

“Because of the circumstances, never has a graduating class been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion and energy,” Lego said. “We do not know the exact path we will take in our futures, but we do know that we’ll have the strength needed to sustain us through all life’s ups and downs.”

All 213 seniors were named and honored for various academic, national honor society, military and other honors before diplomas were handed out. Principal Scott Blum gave opening comments and closing remarks along with explaining the meaning behind the cords worn by the seniors. Those involved in NHS as well as earning Honors Diplomas , Silver Cords, Rho Kappa and more were asked to stand and be recognized.

