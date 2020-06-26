The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 23 COVID-19 cases from 11 a.m. on Thursday to 11 a.m. on Friday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,120. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 8,905 individuals tested with 1,120 positive cases, 706 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 494 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday. An additional six deaths were also reported in the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, there are 27,555 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 282,014 individuals tested, 17,175 recovering and 701 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.