It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 15, 2020

A 37 year old male Bagley resident was arrested at 15309 H Ave., Perry for burglary 3rd and possession of burglary tools.

A 32 year old female Ankeny resident was arrested at 15309 H Ave., Perry for burglary 3rd.

June 16, 2020

A 42 year old male Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-civil charge of contempt of court.

Driver one was traveling south in the 15000 block of Hull Ave., when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $100 and $1,500 to vehicle two. Driver two was issued a warning for failure to stop in clear assured distance.

A 37 year old male Bagley resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of burglary.

June 17, 2020

A 28 year old male Perry resident was arrested at M Ave. and 150th St., Perry for driving while barred and operating without registration card.

A 38 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of reckless use of fire or explosive, assault and harassment.

A 58 year old male Ankeny resident was arrested in the 33000 block of 360th St., West Des Moines for OWI.

June 18, 2020

A 45 year old female Ottumwa resident was charged with interference with corrections official while incarcerated at the Dallas County Jail.

A 45 year old male Rippey resident was arrested on warrants for stalking-violation of protective order and contempt of court for violation of no contact order- original charge of domestic abuse assault.

A 26 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charges of operating vehicle without owner’s consent and driving while barred.

A 22 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation-original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

June 19, 2020

A 20 year old female Redfield resident was arrested on a warrant for disorderly conduct.

A 27 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

A 43 year old female Waukee resident was arrested in the 32000 block of 360th St., Booneville for OWI.

A 30 year old male Grimes resident was arrested at 14th St., and Front St. Dallas Center for OWI.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 34000 block of Old Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

A 25 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

A 21 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of burglary.

June 20, 2020

A 21 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation.

A 30 year old male Van Meter resident was arrested in the 34000 block of 360th St., West Des Moines for OWI and speeding.

A 34 year old male Winterset resident was arrested at the 115 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI.

A 20 year old male Adel resident was arrested at the Puckerbrush Access, Adel for OWI.

June 22, 2020

A 26 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 15000 block of 141 Diagonal for possession of drug paraphernalia, controlled substance violation and driving under suspension.

June 21, 2020

Driver one slowed down with his left turn signal on to turn into the Dollar General in De Soto and was struck by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $2,000 and $4,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for unsafe passing.

June 22, 2020

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 33000 block of L Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,500.