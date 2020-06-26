Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics is excited to announce their annual DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Winner. Emily Taylor, received the honor during a recognition event on Tuesday, June 23. The award is part of the national DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day.

Emily Taylor has been with DCH for 10 years starting as a CNA to LPN to RN, working in various departments throughout Dallas County Hospital and is now the Emergency and Inpatient Nursing Manager. Emily is known for providing care to patients as if they were her family and is very compassionate about the community, going the extra mile to make sure that processes are in place to ensure the best patient experience. Emily leads nursing staff and other DCH employees with the same compassion and respect seen with patients. She is always proactive with implementing new processes and furthering education throughout DCH. She is a positive role model for many.

Physicians, employees, patients and families were all able to nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and their families.