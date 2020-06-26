Southeast Community College will start the Fall Semester on Aug. 24, 2020, as originally planned.



All locations, including campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford, will have new safety protocols and procedures in place to help keep students and employees safe. They include keeping students socially distanced in classrooms and lab spaces and hand sanitizer stations throughout locations. Also, the College is encouraging students to wear face coverings, and expects students to wear them when social/physical distancing is not possible.



Some instructors also will have plexiglass podiums in their classrooms as an extra safety measure. Plexiglass shields also have been installed in areas where students and staff frequently interact.



“The College is committed to providing students the highest quality learning experience while following recommended safety and health practices,” said Dr. Paul Illich, SCC President.

“SCC plays a vital role in providing academic and technical knowledge and skills, but key life skills as well,” he said. “Choosing SCC is a vital first step in obtaining the life-changing benefits of higher education.”



Since COVID-19 hit in late March, SCC moved all in-person classes to online formats. Since many restrictions have been lifted, the College did not need to shift its original schedule for the 2020 Fall Semester. However, if directed health measures and other recommendations would warrant a change, classes could be taught in a variety of delivery formats, including on-site, hybrid and online. The College will notify students of any changes to the delivery format of on-site courses in the event that becomes necessary.



For more about the College’s COVID-19 preparations, refer to our website at: https://www.southeast.edu/covid-19/