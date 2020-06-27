A canceled school year had postponed ADM’s graduation ceremony long enough, some rain wasn’t going to make the Class of 2020 wait another day.

Due to the coronavirus (which was mentioned only once in the commencement speech, as superintendent Greg Dufoe said he wanted to turn the focus toward accomplishments and celebration, not circumstances) what was supposed to take place in May took place Saturday morning on the ADM football field.

With graduates spaced out in a grid of chairs with families stationed behind in lawn chairs to follow social distancing, the amended commencement had a new look but maintained that ceremonious charm students, families, faculty, and mentors had missed for the past month.

Maxwell Weesner, Emily Hlas and Nathaniel Aukes all addressed their fellow graduates as senior speakers dispersed between a number of scholarship and honor recognitions before the 116 diplomas were handed out.

