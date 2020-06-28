On Saturday, June 27, the DeSoto Police Department and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address in DeSoto regarding a missing person.

Upon arrival it was learned that Lillian Dhabalt, 16, had left the home at approximately 2 a.m. and had gotten into a white or silver minivan. Multiple agencies were involved in this incident and we would like to thank them for their assistance.

Dhabalt has not been located and we are asking for the public’s help in locating her. If she is seen or located, please contact your local law enforcement agency so they can get us the information. Please note this is an isolated incident and there is no known risk to the public.