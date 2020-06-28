Editorial: Iowans at risk of severe complications should avoid places where they're likely to be infected and continue working from home if possible

Last Sunday morning, Des Moines Register editorial writer Andie Dominick caught up again with Dr. Tom Benzoni, a local emergency room physician.

Has it been busy at the hospital?

Yes. At one point on Wednesday night, we had 40 patients for 28 beds. On Friday, patients were waiting in the ER for hours. Much of what I see is the result of an overstressed primary care system. Doctors who are not able to physically examine patients are ordering tests, but instead of handling results, they send patients to the ER.

There are certain things you can’t diagnose through virtual visits and telephone calls, and test results don’t make sense in isolation. You have to interpret results in the life of a person. If you have symptoms of heart trouble and see your family doctor, that doctor knows you and your history.

What advice do you have for remote workers considering a return to the office?

Everybody is at risk of contracting this coronavirus. But if you’re at risk of severe complications, then you should avoid places where you’re likely to become infected. People with higher risks should continue working from home if they can. Complications for the vulnerable really have to be kept in mind.

Do employees need to self-identify if they are at higher risk? Are they worried about being labeled? These are questions we have to sort through.

What do you make of the preliminary finding that dexamethasone, a common steroid, may help save COVID-19 patients on respiratory support?

It makes sense. We use steroids to reduce inflammation all the time and we’re learning more about the inflammatory nature of this disease. Treatment with dexamethasone would depend on timing. Given too early, steroids can blunt the immune response; you need some response to get protection. Given too late, therapy will fail. You have to deliver it at just the right time to work.

But remember most people who contract the virus will be fine. Of course, that’s part of the problem: The exact same virus that gives one person nearly no problems can kill another person.

Are you hopeful about other treatments?

Not really. We have to come to terms with where we are and respect other people. Don’t cough in somebody else’s face.

What do you think about how this country has handled the pandemic?

There is talk that America has "given up." Actually America is figuring out its own way through this. People have to understand a mask is about not infecting other people. True freedom is about accepting responsibility for your actions. People who disrespect rules infringe on my freedom. Your freedom to swing your fist ends at the tip of my nose.

When you say you’re not going to wear a mask, that’s not freedom. That’s the opposite of freedom. That’s anarchy.

Are you hopeful about a vaccine?

There’s going to be a vaccine, but we don’t know how long it would protect you. We know from history, there are certain vaccines that don’t work. Getting a vaccine that doesn’t work may do more harm than good. (After this interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci testified Tuesday in Congress that he was hopeful about a vaccine being available by early 2021.)

Considering recent case spikes in Southern states, it seems the theory about warmer weather slowing the spread isn’t too accurate.

There’s nothing about warmer weather that makes the virus less efficient. We haven’t seen any difference in countries that had a lot of heat. It has nothing to do with environment. It is about people in the environment. People are the fuel.

Are you going to restaurants yet?

We will gradually return to businesses that are handling people responsibly … if people are keeping physical distance and wearing masks.

Any thoughts for people who don't think the virus is real or a threat?

Gravity is just a theory. You can go ahead and walk out a second-story window because gravity is a theory. The virus doesn’t care what you believe.

Des Moines Register