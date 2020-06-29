Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 54 cases from 11 a.m. on Friday to 11 a.m. on Monday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,174. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 9,472 individuals tested with 1,174 positive cases, 721 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 1,177 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Monday. An additional six deaths were also reported in the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 28,732 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 300,432 individuals tested, 17,729 recovering and 707 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.