Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics continue to enhance safety measures that have been put in place as visiting specialists and surgeries continue to be slowly phased in following the state and CDC guidelines as Iowa begins to reopen.

Added precautions include:

Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients. Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms. Visitors will be determined on a case-by-case basis prioritizing patient care needs first. All DCH employees screened for symptoms daily. Outpatient procedure patients may be tested for COVID-19 48-72 hours prior to their procedure. If a patient tests positive, the procedure may be postponed.

“We are continuing to enhance safety measures as it makes sense for us to do so,” said Cindy Peeler, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics Chief Clinical Officer. “This is a thoughtful process and we are taking every precaution as we welcome back our specialty clinics and surgeries.”

Check out the monthly Specialty Clinic calendar on the Dallas County Hospital website at www.dallascohospital.org and read more about each visiting specialist.

DCH Family Medicine Panora and Perry providers are currently scheduling appointments in person and virtually. Call DCH Family Medicine Panora at 641-755-2121 or DCH Family Medicine Perry at 515-465-3553 to schedule an appointment today!