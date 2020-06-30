ANKENY - The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association. Only five percent of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year. To receive the Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet certain standards including earning and investing at least $1,500 or working at least 375 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program, demonstrating leadership abilities, completing 25 hours of community service and participating in FFA activities above the local level. Each Iowa FFA Degree recipient receives a certificate and the golden State FFA Degree Charm pin which is made possible with support from Pioneer through the Iowa FFA Foundation.

The degree was presented at the 92nd Iowa FFA Virtual Leadership Conference. Recipients from ADM FFA were Brodrick Schmidt (son of Marty and Renae Schmidt), Eli Jones (son of Tige and Angela Jones) and Hannah Peters (daughter of Melvin and Heather Peters).