Summer is in full swing, which means the Fourth of July is just around the corner. The holiday will look different this year as a majority of Fourth of July festivities have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Here’s a list of the firework shows going on in the Dallas County area this Fourth of July:

Waukee

Despite the need to cancel much of Waukee’s Independence Day Celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waukee Parks and Recreation Department will still offer the popular fireworks show and a new skydiver demonstration on Saturday, July 4.

The carnival, parade, live music, food vendors and Movie in the Park will not go on as planned for 2020. However, the City is still able to offer an exciting appearance from the Des Moines Skydivers. Professional skydivers will jump from an airplane and land in Centennial Park at 8 p.m. People can come for the skydivers and stay for the fireworks! The popular fireworks display will be held at Centennial Park shortly after dusk or approximately 9:30 p.m.

Social distancing signs will be present within Centennial Park during both activities. Visitors are encouraged to stay in their vehicles or to find a spot to sit within the park that is at least six feet from any other group.

Visit www.Waukee.org/july for more information.

Minburn

While the annual parade and activities have been canceled, Minburn’s Independence Day Fireworks are still on. Due to the cancellation of the pie auction this year as a result of COVID-19, donations for the fireworks display are being solicited. Donations may be made to any member of the Minburn Legion or can be mailed to Larry Cornelison, 420 9th St., Waukee, IA, 50263.

The Fourth of July Fireworks, courtesy of the Minburn American Legion and Minburn Fire Department, will be shot off at dusk on Saturday, July 4. Please follow social distancing recommendations while enjoying the display.

Perry

Spring event and activity cancellations for the Perry Chamber of Commerce now extend into summer traditions with the Fourth of July activities canceled due to continued event and gathering restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This includes the Fourth of July parade, vendors and activities at Pattee Park, as well as live entertainment at the bandshell.

Despite activity cancellations, one of Perry’s Fourth of July traditions will continue: the annual fireworks display.

The fireworks will be shot off at 9:30 p.m. Observers of the Fourth of July fireworks display will be asked to practice social distancing while watching from various parking lots.

For more information on Chamber activities and the various fireworks drive fundraising initiatives, contact the Perry Chamber of Commerce at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.