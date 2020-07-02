Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County on Thursday. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 22 cases from 11 a.m. on Wednesday to 11 a.m. on Thursday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,211. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 10,018 individuals tested with 1,211 positive cases, 996 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 675 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday. No additional deaths were reported.

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, there are 29,965 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 316,377 individuals tested, 23,781 recovering and 717 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.