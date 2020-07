At its meeting at Hillcrest Country Club on Wednesday, July 1, the Rotary Club of Adel elected and installed new officers and directors for 2020-21.

Past President Paul Zietlow installed new President Matthew Karns, who received the gavel and outlined his goals for the year.

Other Officers installed were Ryan Morford, President-Elect; Shirley McAdon, Secretary; and Chris Oberreuter, Treasurer. Those joining the Board of Directors were Doug Pfeiffer, Evan Sinclair, Steve Conard and Bob Grove.