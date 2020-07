President Paul Zietlow presented the Outstanding Member Award to Shirley McAdon for her “hard work and dedicated service to the Rotary Club of Adel, 2019-20” at the club meeting at Hillcrest Country Club on July 1.

McAdon thanked her fellow members for the award and expressed her appreciation for the participation of Adel Rotarians in the many service projects in the community and support for international projects that help make the world a better place.