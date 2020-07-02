What's it like to have an art center to run when your governor shuts it all down for several months?

"It's a very surreal time to be living," Art Center of Burlington director Tammy McCoy said. "Everything seems like you're walking through a dream because it's not what you're used to."

The Art Center employees and volunteers have been busy during the COVID shutdown.

"What do you do in an art center with a bunch of creative people when you're kind of shut down?" said Tammy McCoy, ACB director. "You start being more creative. So we've got a few new murals on the walls, we've got new designs going up in the hallways, classrooms and restrooms, we're getting ready to do a new one in the entrance of the Art Center. It's starting to look a little more interesting here, and a little more inspiring."

McCoy said the Art Center received a donation from the Mary L. Decker estate to be used to make the building more handicapped accessible.

"We're looking into installing automatic motion sensors on the front doors so they'll be more handicapped-accessible," she said.

"We've done a new approach on how to do classes — the Art Camp To Go bags," McCoy said. "What they are is a bag with all the instructions and most of the supplies. You can pick these up for your kids so they have something to do."

Common items such as scissors or crayons are not included, as most people already have those.

The Artists Market — the Center's lobby area — has undergone changes as well.

"We're working on getting some art kits and supplies we will eventually put up off the side of the Artist's Market for sale. Maybe some art supplies for purchase. We're just trying to keep ourselves relevant in this time where things are a little bit difficult," McCoy said.

She was referring to the COVID shutdown, of course, which had already killed off this year's Snake Alley Art Fair, a long tradition for Father's Day in Burlington.

"It was really odd to me to spend Father's Day not out on Snake Alley," McCoy said. "It was sad. I missed it. But we did our best to try and keep the artists out there with our online sale."

She said a report on sales to date is not yet available.

A show by artist Jerilyn Horn opens officially on Friday but is ready to view now; it will run through July. Horn uses a variety of mediums including watercolor, acrylic, charcoal, chalk and sometimes a combination to play tribute to the agriculture, landmarks, and landscape of her homeland Midwest.

"I want to portray that comforting feeling of home and belonging," Horn said. "I love the beautiful black and white images that emerge when using charcoal because it gives the feeling of looking into the past while my full color paintings reflect the vibrant beauty of the landscape today."

After 14 years in the interior design field, Horn made the leap to a full-time artist a year ago.

"We're going to try an artist's reception, the first one for the year since all this COVID started," McCoy said. "We'll practice social distancing, encourage people to wear masks, but she really wanted to do an artist's reception."

The reception is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, if Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds doesn't call for another shutdown.

Will there be the usual Art Center gala spread of finger foods?

"We will see," McCoy said. "We will probably do the wine; I don't think we're going to serve the food. It's just a little harder now to do things."

The Art Center is located at 301 Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington. or more information go to the website at artcenterofburlington.com.