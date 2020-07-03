AMES - More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.
Local students include:
Adel
Erica Michelle Baier, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Bellin Abigail Banwart, 2, Finance
Bergen Alexander Banwart, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Nicole Rose Bever, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)
Nicholas R. Bradshaw, 2, Finance
Rachael N. Brady, 4, Biology
Kyle Fredric Brownsberger, 4, Liberal Studies
Justus Orion Caves, 4, Entrepreneurship
Shaila Claibourn, 4, Anthropology
Katelyn Marie Collins, 4, Agricultural Business
Spencer Robert Collins, 3, Agricultural Studies
Blake Alexander Crannell, 4, Criminal Justice
Elizabeth Wray Denherder, 4, Elementary Education
Amelia H. Dixon, 3, Music
Matthew James Dobrzynski, 4, Electrical Engineering
Steven Andrew Dobrzynski, 2, Journalism and Mass Communication
William Michael Dulaney, 4, Electrical Engineering
Sydney Ann Ebeling, 4, Event Management
Gage Joseph Fuller, 3, Economics
William Andrew Geadelmann, 4, Industrial Design
Nolan P. Harsh, 2, Pre-Business
Jesse Ruth Howard, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Cameron R. Johnson, 4, Finance
Trevor Johnson, 4, Accounting
Bailey Renee Junge, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Hunter Douglas Mandernach, 4, Civil Engineering
Bayley Ann McCormick, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Owen Ramsey Meier, 2, Supply Chain Management
Ethan John Meyer, 3, Finance
Abigail M. Myers, 4, Finance
Tanner J. Neilsen, 4, Civil Engineering
Daniel Nicholas Nowysz, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Thomas W. Nowysz, 4, Forestry
Emily R. O’Brien, 2, Event Management
Matthew Donald Oberreuter, 4, Accounting
Jonah Vincent Olson, 5, Liberal Arts and Sciences Specials (Non-Degree)
Emma Noel Onstad, 4, Industrial Engineering
Rachel Jean Origer, 4, Civil Engineering
Tanner Lee Pingel, 4, Industrial Technology
Emily G. Pottebaum, 4, Physics
Sarah Elizabeth Ramsey, 4, Animal Ecology
Terry Chase Ritchie, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Samantha Jayne Schepers, 3, Biology (AGLS)
Jacob Schumacher, 4, Management Information Systems
Elijah Craig Schwarzkopf, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree
Ryann Michelle Slycord, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Jackson Tyler Smith, 4, Accounting
Aaron Dinsmore Spencer, 4, Finance
Erin Stender, 4, Chemistry
Adam Charles Tidman, 3, Industrial Technology
Regan L. Wahman, 3, Accounting
Hannah Meagan Weesner, 4, Psychology
Monika Annette Wiley, 4, Integrated Studio Arts
Emily E. Wilkerson, 4, Chemical Engineering
Cameron L. Wright, 4, Marketing
Dallas Center
Drew Cross, 3, Computer Science
Kayla Renae Crouse, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Lauran Hansen, 4, Criminal Justice
William Michael Horak, 4, Environmental Science (AGLS)
Mathew James Kelley, 4, English
Rachel Elizabeth Overla, 3, History
De Soto
Courtney Lynn Arnold, 2, Elementary Education
Andrea Leigh Tigges, 3, Genetics (LAS)
Madalyn Denise Walker, 4, Music
Dexter
Joseph Henry Naberhaus, 4, Software Engineering
Linden
Dalena Renee Rogers, 4, Global Resource Systems
Minburn
Margaret Jean Smith, 4, Performing Arts
Perry
Abbie Allyn Agan-Laws, 4, Liberal Studies
Alexandra Aguilar, 4, Marketing
Amani Al-Rashid, 4, Microbiology
Joselyn Tatiana Carrillo, 4, Global Resource Systems
Kimberly Jean Christensen, 4, Political Science
Selina Alexandria Delp, 4, Civil Engineering
Delaney Belle Eiteman, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)
Dylan Brant Eiteman, 4, English
Nicholas Trent Fellom, 4, Mathematics
Jennifer Fuentes Miranda, 4, Sociology
Derick Ricardo Garcia, 4, Political Science
Abigail Katherine Greiman, 3, Animal Science
Haley Marie Greiman, 4, Chemical Engineering
Marleni Y. Grijalva, 2, Business Analytics
Jeffrey Japheth Gutierrez, 4, Industrial Design
Victoria Lindsay Hegstrom, 2, Veterinary Medicine
Brooke Ann Huntington, 4, Elementary Education
Brandon Osvaldo Juarez, 3, Marketing
Haileigh Lauren Kenyon, 4, Elementary Education
Blake Andrew Lansing, 4, Agricultural Studies
Ludvin Aldair Mejia, 4, Biology (AGLS)
Henry Ariel Melendrez, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Breanna Cassidy Penenger, 3, Music
Karen Gisselle Romero, 3, Biochemistry
Isabel Grace Saemisch, 3, Public Relations
Elizabeth Sanchez, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Julia Rose Stetzel, 3, Pre-Business
Sarah A. Sweet, 4, History
Elaine Mika Thomason, 3, Microbiology
Alexander Ryan Thompson, 3, Computer Science
Redfield
Christopher M. McColloch, 4, Agricultural Studies
Nicole Marie Rolfes, 4, Marketing
Cassidy Nicole Wagner, 4, Psychology
Waukee
Ashley Nicole Anderson, 4, Mathematics
Hannah Elise Ashley, 3, Open Option (LAS)
Justin N. Ashley, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Seth Ashley, 4, History
Nawal Azmat Awan, 2, Pre-Architecture
Megan I. Baldwin, 4, Elementary Education
Madison Paige Banwart, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)
Bryan Thomas Belling, 4, Anthropology
Noah Frederick Berthusen, 4, Software Engineering
Kelsey M. Best, 4, Event Management
Justin Edward Black, 3, Mechanical Engineering
Maria Katherine Bock, 4, Human Sciences
Emma Bolles, 3, Integrated Studio Arts
Sydney Branstetter, 2, Finance
Nicholas James Bruno, 2, Open Option (LAS)
Mina Morcos Bsta, 3, Computer Science
Alyssa F. Burke, 4, History
Emily Kathryn Cahill, 4, Elementary Education
Olivia Anne Christensen, 3, Management
Makenzie Lynn Cinnamon, 1, Biology (AGLS)
Jocelyn Mae Coady, 3, Pre-Business
Madeline Rose Colosimo, 2, Veterinary Medicine
Robert J. Colosimo, 4, Chemistry
Rachael Tayler Colwell, 3, Anthropology
Jacob David Conn, 4, Computer Engineering
Davis Joseph Dalton, 4, Civil Engineering
Tess Marie Derrick, 3, Public Relations
Jackson Ray Donels, 4, Graphic Design
Jonah Christopher Dosedel, 2, Meteorology
Spencer E. Dunham, 2, Aerospace Engineering
Payton Alexis Dykstra, 4, Communication Studies
Nicole L. Eckhart, 4, Psychology
Kari Norann Edge, 4, Liberal Studies
Keaton James Edwards, 2, Pre-Business
Amy Lea Eldridge, 4, Psychology
Lauren R. Ellerbach, 4, Animal Science
Ryan Spencer Foreman, 4, Music
Kaitlyn Anne Galetich, 4, Marketing
Trey Kennedy Garrington, 2, Open Option (LAS)
Aspen Skye Goad, 3, History
Bryce Christopher Godwin, 4, Accounting
Collin Edward Godwin, 2, History
Carter Bryan Goos, 2, Business Analytics
Andrew James Grace, 4, Finance
Malia Faith Griffin, 4, Biology
Mason Hale, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Morgan Elizabeth Halifax, 2, Child, Adult, and Family Services
Nathan Dale Hammelman, 2, Finance
Joshua Sangmin Hanyang, 4, Entrepreneurship
Steele Hyde Harter, 4, Community and Regional Planning
Mark A. Heggen, 4, Agricultural Biochemistry
Logan Richard Heim, 4, Marketing
Lawton Wiley Herbert, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Amber M. Holloway, 4, Elementary Education
Ian Michael Hughes, 2, Pre-Business
Aaqib Bin Issa, 4, Computer Science
Rick Ito Jensen, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Keaton D. Johnson, 4, Computer Engineering
Sarah J. Johnson, 2, Business Undeclared
Jacob Glen Keil, 2, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)
Andrew Christopher Kelly, 3, Kinesiology and Health
Emma Jane Kern, 3, Interior Design
Christopher Adam Kovalsky, 4, Finance
Bryce A. Kuhn, 2, Pre-Architecture
Colin Lee Laswell, 4, Environmental Science (AGLS)
Logan Mitchell Lovell, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Sonja Jo Lunde, 4, Civil Engineering
Taylor Danielle Luther, 4, Elementary Education
Paul Macdougall, 3, Pre-Business
Eric Charles McEntee, 4, Marketing
Emily Marie Mickelson, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services
Matt E. Mitchell, 4, Landscape Architecture
Morgan E. Mitchell, 4, Finance
Danielle A. Modrell, 4, Accounting
Nathan C. Mortenson, 4, Electrical Engineering
Carter S. Moseley, 2, Computer Science
Ethan Patrick Nehls, 2, Pre-Business
Cade Jamison Niblo, 4, Marketing
Alexandria M. Nigg, 3, Kinesiology and Health
Ethan Joseph Okoduwa, 1, Pre-Business
Alexis Madison Olsen, 4, English
Betina Pajazetovic, 3, Industrial Design
Alexandria M. Parker, 3, Animal Science
Danielle M. Pudenz, 2, Event Management
Nicholas Allen Roose, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Amanda Marie Roush, 4, Biology
Lauren Grace Rush, 2, Pre-Business
Madeline Olivia Ryan, 4, Graphic Design
Hannah M. Sand, 2, Marketing
John Sand, 3, Graphic Design
Abigail Joan Schlotfeldt, 4, Landscape Architecture
Samuel Charles Schmitt, 4, Management Information Systems
Riley Schrimper, 4, Finance
Nithin Reji Sebastian, 3, Software Engineering
Jenna Kay Sell, 4, Industrial Engineering
Elizabeth Cleo Siberz, 3, Biology
Aubreyuriel Sijo-Gonzales, 3, Computer Science
Garrett Thomas Skalnik, 4, Psychology
Maci Jo Slaybaugh, 4, Genetics (LAS)
Rylie Marie Smith, 4, Political Science
Karley Breanne Spahn, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Hunter Douglas Stumpf, 4, Biological Systems Engineering
Amanda Elizabeth Teel, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Lindsey Kay Tetrick, 2, Open Option (LAS)
Ashley Ann Tibbs, 3, Agriculture and Society
Hailey C. Tiefenthaler, 4, Marketing
Calista Ann Tietz, 4, Elementary Education
Noah James Tornabane, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Katie Marie Van Sloun, 3, Marketing
Kyle J. Vetsch, 4, Computer Science
Lauren Nicole Wadle, 3, Graphic Design
Sara R. Wadle, 4, History
Emily Grace Wageman, 3, Psychology
Jerad Edward Wagner, 4, Construction Engineering
Evan K. Wasteney, 4, Accounting
Sydney E. Wasteney, 4, Marketing
Chandler Jordan Winne, 4, Management Information Systems
Claire Wolfe, 4, Microbiology
Jillian Marie Wood, 3, Kinesiology and Health
Meredith A. Wood, 2, Event Management
Elijah Berkley Wright, 4, Industrial Technology
Isabela Jade Yamen, 2, Finance
Carter Thomas Youngblood, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Lauren Rae Zimmer, 4, English
Woodward
Breanna Mckenzie Ackerman, 3, Psychology
Brady Ervin Aunspach, 3, Graphic Design
James Barger, 4, Forestry
Riley A. Jamison, 4, Elementary Education
Hunter Roy Pifer, 2, Pre-Architecture