AMES - More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.

Local students include:

Adel

Erica Michelle Baier, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Bellin Abigail Banwart, 2, Finance

Bergen Alexander Banwart, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Nicole Rose Bever, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)

Nicholas R. Bradshaw, 2, Finance

Rachael N. Brady, 4, Biology

Kyle Fredric Brownsberger, 4, Liberal Studies

Justus Orion Caves, 4, Entrepreneurship

Shaila Claibourn, 4, Anthropology

Katelyn Marie Collins, 4, Agricultural Business

Spencer Robert Collins, 3, Agricultural Studies

Blake Alexander Crannell, 4, Criminal Justice

Elizabeth Wray Denherder, 4, Elementary Education

Amelia H. Dixon, 3, Music

Matthew James Dobrzynski, 4, Electrical Engineering

Steven Andrew Dobrzynski, 2, Journalism and Mass Communication

William Michael Dulaney, 4, Electrical Engineering

Sydney Ann Ebeling, 4, Event Management

Gage Joseph Fuller, 3, Economics

William Andrew Geadelmann, 4, Industrial Design

Nolan P. Harsh, 2, Pre-Business

Jesse Ruth Howard, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Cameron R. Johnson, 4, Finance

Trevor Johnson, 4, Accounting

Bailey Renee Junge, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Hunter Douglas Mandernach, 4, Civil Engineering

Bayley Ann McCormick, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Owen Ramsey Meier, 2, Supply Chain Management

Ethan John Meyer, 3, Finance

Abigail M. Myers, 4, Finance

Tanner J. Neilsen, 4, Civil Engineering

Daniel Nicholas Nowysz, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Thomas W. Nowysz, 4, Forestry

Emily R. O’Brien, 2, Event Management

Matthew Donald Oberreuter, 4, Accounting

Jonah Vincent Olson, 5, Liberal Arts and Sciences Specials (Non-Degree)

Emma Noel Onstad, 4, Industrial Engineering

Rachel Jean Origer, 4, Civil Engineering

Tanner Lee Pingel, 4, Industrial Technology

Emily G. Pottebaum, 4, Physics

Sarah Elizabeth Ramsey, 4, Animal Ecology

Terry Chase Ritchie, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Samantha Jayne Schepers, 3, Biology (AGLS)

Jacob Schumacher, 4, Management Information Systems

Elijah Craig Schwarzkopf, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree

Ryann Michelle Slycord, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Jackson Tyler Smith, 4, Accounting

Aaron Dinsmore Spencer, 4, Finance

Erin Stender, 4, Chemistry

Adam Charles Tidman, 3, Industrial Technology

Regan L. Wahman, 3, Accounting

Hannah Meagan Weesner, 4, Psychology

Monika Annette Wiley, 4, Integrated Studio Arts

Emily E. Wilkerson, 4, Chemical Engineering

Cameron L. Wright, 4, Marketing

Dallas Center

Drew Cross, 3, Computer Science

Kayla Renae Crouse, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Lauran Hansen, 4, Criminal Justice

William Michael Horak, 4, Environmental Science (AGLS)

Mathew James Kelley, 4, English

Rachel Elizabeth Overla, 3, History

De Soto

Courtney Lynn Arnold, 2, Elementary Education

Andrea Leigh Tigges, 3, Genetics (LAS)

Madalyn Denise Walker, 4, Music

Dexter

Joseph Henry Naberhaus, 4, Software Engineering

Linden

Dalena Renee Rogers, 4, Global Resource Systems

Minburn

Margaret Jean Smith, 4, Performing Arts

Perry

Abbie Allyn Agan-Laws, 4, Liberal Studies

Alexandra Aguilar, 4, Marketing

Amani Al-Rashid, 4, Microbiology

Joselyn Tatiana Carrillo, 4, Global Resource Systems

Kimberly Jean Christensen, 4, Political Science

Selina Alexandria Delp, 4, Civil Engineering

Delaney Belle Eiteman, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)

Dylan Brant Eiteman, 4, English

Nicholas Trent Fellom, 4, Mathematics

Jennifer Fuentes Miranda, 4, Sociology

Derick Ricardo Garcia, 4, Political Science

Abigail Katherine Greiman, 3, Animal Science

Haley Marie Greiman, 4, Chemical Engineering

Marleni Y. Grijalva, 2, Business Analytics

Jeffrey Japheth Gutierrez, 4, Industrial Design

Victoria Lindsay Hegstrom, 2, Veterinary Medicine

Brooke Ann Huntington, 4, Elementary Education

Brandon Osvaldo Juarez, 3, Marketing

Haileigh Lauren Kenyon, 4, Elementary Education

Blake Andrew Lansing, 4, Agricultural Studies

Ludvin Aldair Mejia, 4, Biology (AGLS)

Henry Ariel Melendrez, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Breanna Cassidy Penenger, 3, Music

Karen Gisselle Romero, 3, Biochemistry

Isabel Grace Saemisch, 3, Public Relations

Elizabeth Sanchez, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Julia Rose Stetzel, 3, Pre-Business

Sarah A. Sweet, 4, History

Elaine Mika Thomason, 3, Microbiology

Alexander Ryan Thompson, 3, Computer Science

Redfield

Christopher M. McColloch, 4, Agricultural Studies

Nicole Marie Rolfes, 4, Marketing

Cassidy Nicole Wagner, 4, Psychology

Waukee

Ashley Nicole Anderson, 4, Mathematics

Hannah Elise Ashley, 3, Open Option (LAS)

Justin N. Ashley, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Seth Ashley, 4, History

Nawal Azmat Awan, 2, Pre-Architecture

Megan I. Baldwin, 4, Elementary Education

Madison Paige Banwart, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)

Bryan Thomas Belling, 4, Anthropology

Noah Frederick Berthusen, 4, Software Engineering

Kelsey M. Best, 4, Event Management

Justin Edward Black, 3, Mechanical Engineering

Maria Katherine Bock, 4, Human Sciences

Emma Bolles, 3, Integrated Studio Arts

Sydney Branstetter, 2, Finance

Nicholas James Bruno, 2, Open Option (LAS)

Mina Morcos Bsta, 3, Computer Science

Alyssa F. Burke, 4, History

Emily Kathryn Cahill, 4, Elementary Education

Olivia Anne Christensen, 3, Management

Makenzie Lynn Cinnamon, 1, Biology (AGLS)

Jocelyn Mae Coady, 3, Pre-Business

Madeline Rose Colosimo, 2, Veterinary Medicine

Robert J. Colosimo, 4, Chemistry

Rachael Tayler Colwell, 3, Anthropology

Jacob David Conn, 4, Computer Engineering

Davis Joseph Dalton, 4, Civil Engineering

Tess Marie Derrick, 3, Public Relations

Jackson Ray Donels, 4, Graphic Design

Jonah Christopher Dosedel, 2, Meteorology

Spencer E. Dunham, 2, Aerospace Engineering

Payton Alexis Dykstra, 4, Communication Studies

Nicole L. Eckhart, 4, Psychology

Kari Norann Edge, 4, Liberal Studies

Keaton James Edwards, 2, Pre-Business

Amy Lea Eldridge, 4, Psychology

Lauren R. Ellerbach, 4, Animal Science

Ryan Spencer Foreman, 4, Music

Kaitlyn Anne Galetich, 4, Marketing

Trey Kennedy Garrington, 2, Open Option (LAS)

Aspen Skye Goad, 3, History

Bryce Christopher Godwin, 4, Accounting

Collin Edward Godwin, 2, History

Carter Bryan Goos, 2, Business Analytics

Andrew James Grace, 4, Finance

Malia Faith Griffin, 4, Biology

Mason Hale, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Morgan Elizabeth Halifax, 2, Child, Adult, and Family Services

Nathan Dale Hammelman, 2, Finance

Joshua Sangmin Hanyang, 4, Entrepreneurship

Steele Hyde Harter, 4, Community and Regional Planning

Mark A. Heggen, 4, Agricultural Biochemistry

Logan Richard Heim, 4, Marketing

Lawton Wiley Herbert, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Amber M. Holloway, 4, Elementary Education

Ian Michael Hughes, 2, Pre-Business

Aaqib Bin Issa, 4, Computer Science

Rick Ito Jensen, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Keaton D. Johnson, 4, Computer Engineering

Sarah J. Johnson, 2, Business Undeclared

Jacob Glen Keil, 2, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)

Andrew Christopher Kelly, 3, Kinesiology and Health

Emma Jane Kern, 3, Interior Design

Christopher Adam Kovalsky, 4, Finance

Bryce A. Kuhn, 2, Pre-Architecture

Colin Lee Laswell, 4, Environmental Science (AGLS)

Logan Mitchell Lovell, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Sonja Jo Lunde, 4, Civil Engineering

Taylor Danielle Luther, 4, Elementary Education

Paul Macdougall, 3, Pre-Business

Eric Charles McEntee, 4, Marketing

Emily Marie Mickelson, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services

Matt E. Mitchell, 4, Landscape Architecture

Morgan E. Mitchell, 4, Finance

Danielle A. Modrell, 4, Accounting

Nathan C. Mortenson, 4, Electrical Engineering

Carter S. Moseley, 2, Computer Science

Ethan Patrick Nehls, 2, Pre-Business

Cade Jamison Niblo, 4, Marketing

Alexandria M. Nigg, 3, Kinesiology and Health

Ethan Joseph Okoduwa, 1, Pre-Business

Alexis Madison Olsen, 4, English

Betina Pajazetovic, 3, Industrial Design

Alexandria M. Parker, 3, Animal Science

Danielle M. Pudenz, 2, Event Management

Nicholas Allen Roose, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Amanda Marie Roush, 4, Biology

Lauren Grace Rush, 2, Pre-Business

Madeline Olivia Ryan, 4, Graphic Design

Hannah M. Sand, 2, Marketing

John Sand, 3, Graphic Design

Abigail Joan Schlotfeldt, 4, Landscape Architecture

Samuel Charles Schmitt, 4, Management Information Systems

Riley Schrimper, 4, Finance

Nithin Reji Sebastian, 3, Software Engineering

Jenna Kay Sell, 4, Industrial Engineering

Elizabeth Cleo Siberz, 3, Biology

Aubreyuriel Sijo-Gonzales, 3, Computer Science

Garrett Thomas Skalnik, 4, Psychology

Maci Jo Slaybaugh, 4, Genetics (LAS)

Rylie Marie Smith, 4, Political Science

Karley Breanne Spahn, 4, Kinesiology and Health

Hunter Douglas Stumpf, 4, Biological Systems Engineering

Amanda Elizabeth Teel, 4, Veterinary Medicine

Lindsey Kay Tetrick, 2, Open Option (LAS)

Ashley Ann Tibbs, 3, Agriculture and Society

Hailey C. Tiefenthaler, 4, Marketing

Calista Ann Tietz, 4, Elementary Education

Noah James Tornabane, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Katie Marie Van Sloun, 3, Marketing

Kyle J. Vetsch, 4, Computer Science

Lauren Nicole Wadle, 3, Graphic Design

Sara R. Wadle, 4, History

Emily Grace Wageman, 3, Psychology

Jerad Edward Wagner, 4, Construction Engineering

Evan K. Wasteney, 4, Accounting

Sydney E. Wasteney, 4, Marketing

Chandler Jordan Winne, 4, Management Information Systems

Claire Wolfe, 4, Microbiology

Jillian Marie Wood, 3, Kinesiology and Health

Meredith A. Wood, 2, Event Management

Elijah Berkley Wright, 4, Industrial Technology

Isabela Jade Yamen, 2, Finance

Carter Thomas Youngblood, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Lauren Rae Zimmer, 4, English

Woodward

Breanna Mckenzie Ackerman, 3, Psychology

Brady Ervin Aunspach, 3, Graphic Design

James Barger, 4, Forestry

Riley A. Jamison, 4, Elementary Education

Hunter Roy Pifer, 2, Pre-Architecture