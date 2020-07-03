Submitted to DCN

AMES - More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 9 credit hours of graded course work.


Local students include:


Adel


Erica Michelle Baier, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education


Bellin Abigail Banwart, 2, Finance


Bergen Alexander Banwart, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology


Nicole Rose Bever, 4, Dietetics (H SCI)


Nicholas R. Bradshaw, 2, Finance


Rachael N. Brady, 4, Biology


Kyle Fredric Brownsberger, 4, Liberal Studies


Justus Orion Caves, 4, Entrepreneurship


Shaila Claibourn, 4, Anthropology


Katelyn Marie Collins, 4, Agricultural Business


Spencer Robert Collins, 3, Agricultural Studies


Blake Alexander Crannell, 4, Criminal Justice


Elizabeth Wray Denherder, 4, Elementary Education


Amelia H. Dixon, 3, Music


Matthew James Dobrzynski, 4, Electrical Engineering


Steven Andrew Dobrzynski, 2, Journalism and Mass Communication


William Michael Dulaney, 4, Electrical Engineering


Sydney Ann Ebeling, 4, Event Management


Gage Joseph Fuller, 3, Economics


William Andrew Geadelmann, 4, Industrial Design


Nolan P. Harsh, 2, Pre-Business


Jesse Ruth Howard, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design


Cameron R. Johnson, 4, Finance


Trevor Johnson, 4, Accounting


Bailey Renee Junge, 4, Kinesiology and Health


Hunter Douglas Mandernach, 4, Civil Engineering


Bayley Ann McCormick, 2, Kinesiology and Health


Owen Ramsey Meier, 2, Supply Chain Management


Ethan John Meyer, 3, Finance


Abigail M. Myers, 4, Finance


Tanner J. Neilsen, 4, Civil Engineering


Daniel Nicholas Nowysz, 4, Kinesiology and Health


Thomas W. Nowysz, 4, Forestry


Emily R. O’Brien, 2, Event Management


Matthew Donald Oberreuter, 4, Accounting


Jonah Vincent Olson, 5, Liberal Arts and Sciences Specials (Non-Degree)


Emma Noel Onstad, 4, Industrial Engineering


Rachel Jean Origer, 4, Civil Engineering


Tanner Lee Pingel, 4, Industrial Technology


Emily G. Pottebaum, 4, Physics


Sarah Elizabeth Ramsey, 4, Animal Ecology


Terry Chase Ritchie, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Samantha Jayne Schepers, 3, Biology (AGLS)


Jacob Schumacher, 4, Management Information Systems


Elijah Craig Schwarzkopf, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree


Ryann Michelle Slycord, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Jackson Tyler Smith, 4, Accounting


Aaron Dinsmore Spencer, 4, Finance


Erin Stender, 4, Chemistry


Adam Charles Tidman, 3, Industrial Technology


Regan L. Wahman, 3, Accounting


Hannah Meagan Weesner, 4, Psychology


Monika Annette Wiley, 4, Integrated Studio Arts


Emily E. Wilkerson, 4, Chemical Engineering


Cameron L. Wright, 4, Marketing


Dallas Center


Drew Cross, 3, Computer Science


Kayla Renae Crouse, 3, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design


Lauran Hansen, 4, Criminal Justice


William Michael Horak, 4, Environmental Science (AGLS)


Mathew James Kelley, 4, English


Rachel Elizabeth Overla, 3, History


De Soto


Courtney Lynn Arnold, 2, Elementary Education


Andrea Leigh Tigges, 3, Genetics (LAS)


Madalyn Denise Walker, 4, Music


Dexter


Joseph Henry Naberhaus, 4, Software Engineering


Linden


Dalena Renee Rogers, 4, Global Resource Systems


Minburn


Margaret Jean Smith, 4, Performing Arts


Perry


Abbie Allyn Agan-Laws, 4, Liberal Studies


Alexandra Aguilar, 4, Marketing


Amani Al-Rashid, 4, Microbiology


Joselyn Tatiana Carrillo, 4, Global Resource Systems


Kimberly Jean Christensen, 4, Political Science


Selina Alexandria Delp, 4, Civil Engineering


Delaney Belle Eiteman, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)


Dylan Brant Eiteman, 4, English


Nicholas Trent Fellom, 4, Mathematics


Jennifer Fuentes Miranda, 4, Sociology


Derick Ricardo Garcia, 4, Political Science


Abigail Katherine Greiman, 3, Animal Science


Haley Marie Greiman, 4, Chemical Engineering


Marleni Y. Grijalva, 2, Business Analytics


Jeffrey Japheth Gutierrez, 4, Industrial Design


Victoria Lindsay Hegstrom, 2, Veterinary Medicine


Brooke Ann Huntington, 4, Elementary Education


Brandon Osvaldo Juarez, 3, Marketing


Haileigh Lauren Kenyon, 4, Elementary Education


Blake Andrew Lansing, 4, Agricultural Studies


Ludvin Aldair Mejia, 4, Biology (AGLS)


Henry Ariel Melendrez, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Breanna Cassidy Penenger, 3, Music


Karen Gisselle Romero, 3, Biochemistry


Isabel Grace Saemisch, 3, Public Relations


Elizabeth Sanchez, 4, Kinesiology and Health


Julia Rose Stetzel, 3, Pre-Business


Sarah A. Sweet, 4, History


Elaine Mika Thomason, 3, Microbiology


Alexander Ryan Thompson, 3, Computer Science


Redfield


Christopher M. McColloch, 4, Agricultural Studies


Nicole Marie Rolfes, 4, Marketing


Cassidy Nicole Wagner, 4, Psychology


Waukee


Ashley Nicole Anderson, 4, Mathematics


Hannah Elise Ashley, 3, Open Option (LAS)


Justin N. Ashley, 4, Mechanical Engineering


Seth Ashley, 4, History


Nawal Azmat Awan, 2, Pre-Architecture


Megan I. Baldwin, 4, Elementary Education


Madison Paige Banwart, 3, Dietetics (H SCI)


Bryan Thomas Belling, 4, Anthropology


Noah Frederick Berthusen, 4, Software Engineering


Kelsey M. Best, 4, Event Management


Justin Edward Black, 3, Mechanical Engineering


Maria Katherine Bock, 4, Human Sciences


Emma Bolles, 3, Integrated Studio Arts


Sydney Branstetter, 2, Finance


Nicholas James Bruno, 2, Open Option (LAS)


Mina Morcos Bsta, 3, Computer Science


Alyssa F. Burke, 4, History


Emily Kathryn Cahill, 4, Elementary Education


Olivia Anne Christensen, 3, Management


Makenzie Lynn Cinnamon, 1, Biology (AGLS)


Jocelyn Mae Coady, 3, Pre-Business


Madeline Rose Colosimo, 2, Veterinary Medicine


Robert J. Colosimo, 4, Chemistry


Rachael Tayler Colwell, 3, Anthropology


Jacob David Conn, 4, Computer Engineering


Davis Joseph Dalton, 4, Civil Engineering


Tess Marie Derrick, 3, Public Relations


Jackson Ray Donels, 4, Graphic Design


Jonah Christopher Dosedel, 2, Meteorology


Spencer E. Dunham, 2, Aerospace Engineering


Payton Alexis Dykstra, 4, Communication Studies


Nicole L. Eckhart, 4, Psychology


Kari Norann Edge, 4, Liberal Studies


Keaton James Edwards, 2, Pre-Business


Amy Lea Eldridge, 4, Psychology


Lauren R. Ellerbach, 4, Animal Science


Ryan Spencer Foreman, 4, Music


Kaitlyn Anne Galetich, 4, Marketing


Trey Kennedy Garrington, 2, Open Option (LAS)


Aspen Skye Goad, 3, History


Bryce Christopher Godwin, 4, Accounting


Collin Edward Godwin, 2, History


Carter Bryan Goos, 2, Business Analytics


Andrew James Grace, 4, Finance


Malia Faith Griffin, 4, Biology


Mason Hale, 2, Kinesiology and Health


Morgan Elizabeth Halifax, 2, Child, Adult, and Family Services


Nathan Dale Hammelman, 2, Finance


Joshua Sangmin Hanyang, 4, Entrepreneurship


Steele Hyde Harter, 4, Community and Regional Planning


Mark A. Heggen, 4, Agricultural Biochemistry


Logan Richard Heim, 4, Marketing


Lawton Wiley Herbert, 4, Veterinary Medicine


Amber M. Holloway, 4, Elementary Education


Ian Michael Hughes, 2, Pre-Business


Aaqib Bin Issa, 4, Computer Science


Rick Ito Jensen, 4, Mechanical Engineering


Keaton D. Johnson, 4, Computer Engineering


Sarah J. Johnson, 2, Business Undeclared


Jacob Glen Keil, 2, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI)


Andrew Christopher Kelly, 3, Kinesiology and Health


Emma Jane Kern, 3, Interior Design


Christopher Adam Kovalsky, 4, Finance


Bryce A. Kuhn, 2, Pre-Architecture


Colin Lee Laswell, 4, Environmental Science (AGLS)


Logan Mitchell Lovell, 4, Mechanical Engineering


Sonja Jo Lunde, 4, Civil Engineering


Taylor Danielle Luther, 4, Elementary Education


Paul Macdougall, 3, Pre-Business


Eric Charles McEntee, 4, Marketing


Emily Marie Mickelson, 4, Child, Adult, and Family Services


Matt E. Mitchell, 4, Landscape Architecture


Morgan E. Mitchell, 4, Finance


Danielle A. Modrell, 4, Accounting


Nathan C. Mortenson, 4, Electrical Engineering


Carter S. Moseley, 2, Computer Science


Ethan Patrick Nehls, 2, Pre-Business


Cade Jamison Niblo, 4, Marketing


Alexandria M. Nigg, 3, Kinesiology and Health


Ethan Joseph Okoduwa, 1, Pre-Business


Alexis Madison Olsen, 4, English


Betina Pajazetovic, 3, Industrial Design


Alexandria M. Parker, 3, Animal Science


Danielle M. Pudenz, 2, Event Management


Nicholas Allen Roose, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Amanda Marie Roush, 4, Biology


Lauren Grace Rush, 2, Pre-Business


Madeline Olivia Ryan, 4, Graphic Design


Hannah M. Sand, 2, Marketing


John Sand, 3, Graphic Design


Abigail Joan Schlotfeldt, 4, Landscape Architecture


Samuel Charles Schmitt, 4, Management Information Systems


Riley Schrimper, 4, Finance


Nithin Reji Sebastian, 3, Software Engineering


Jenna Kay Sell, 4, Industrial Engineering


Elizabeth Cleo Siberz, 3, Biology


Aubreyuriel Sijo-Gonzales, 3, Computer Science


Garrett Thomas Skalnik, 4, Psychology


Maci Jo Slaybaugh, 4, Genetics (LAS)


Rylie Marie Smith, 4, Political Science


Karley Breanne Spahn, 4, Kinesiology and Health


Hunter Douglas Stumpf, 4, Biological Systems Engineering


Amanda Elizabeth Teel, 4, Veterinary Medicine


Lindsey Kay Tetrick, 2, Open Option (LAS)


Ashley Ann Tibbs, 3, Agriculture and Society


Hailey C. Tiefenthaler, 4, Marketing


Calista Ann Tietz, 4, Elementary Education


Noah James Tornabane, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree


Katie Marie Van Sloun, 3, Marketing


Kyle J. Vetsch, 4, Computer Science


Lauren Nicole Wadle, 3, Graphic Design


Sara R. Wadle, 4, History


Emily Grace Wageman, 3, Psychology


Jerad Edward Wagner, 4, Construction Engineering


Evan K. Wasteney, 4, Accounting


Sydney E. Wasteney, 4, Marketing


Chandler Jordan Winne, 4, Management Information Systems


Claire Wolfe, 4, Microbiology


Jillian Marie Wood, 3, Kinesiology and Health


Meredith A. Wood, 2, Event Management


Elijah Berkley Wright, 4, Industrial Technology


Isabela Jade Yamen, 2, Finance


Carter Thomas Youngblood, 4, Mechanical Engineering


Lauren Rae Zimmer, 4, English


Woodward


Breanna Mckenzie Ackerman, 3, Psychology


Brady Ervin Aunspach, 3, Graphic Design


James Barger, 4, Forestry


Riley A. Jamison, 4, Elementary Education


Hunter Roy Pifer, 2, Pre-Architecture