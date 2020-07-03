CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.

Local graduates include:

A * preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” ** means “graduated with high honors,” and *** means “graduated with highest honors”

Adel

Micah Bailey - Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin

*** Emma Juhnke - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education

*** Sofia Legaspi - Bachelor of Arts Communication: Dgtl Journalism

Kylee Luther - Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Management

Francis Weiland - Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin

Dallas Center

Makayla Bauer - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education

Samuel Nissly - Bachelor of Arts Mvmnt & Exrc Sci: Exercise Sci

De Soto

* Evan O’Leary - Bachelor of Science Physics

Perry

Pedro Calderon - Bachelor of Arts Textile and Apparel

Sean Riley - Bachelor of Arts History

Kade VanKirk - Bachelor of Science Mfg Eng Tech: Metal Casting

Redfield

Grayson Benedict - Bachelor of Arts Athletic Training & Rehab Std

Van Meter

Isaac Benton - Bachelor of Arts Math: Statistics/Actuarial Sci

Jordan Dougherty - Bachelor of Liberal Studies Bachelor of Liberal Studies

Waukee

** Bryce Davis - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education Middle Level Educ Dual Major

Ashley Dean - Bachelor of Arts Psychology

Jordan Eischeid - Bachelor of Arts Graphic Technology

** Amelyn Enriquez - Bachelor of Music Music Performance: Tracka (Inst)

Dmitriy Holthaus - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Management Information Systems

Melissa Marwedel - Master of Arts School Library Studies

Brady Perry - Bachelor of Arts Communication/Public Relations

* Brittany Skokan - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Management Information Systems

Connor Smith - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Finance: Financial Management

Katie Wempen - Bachelor of Arts Tchg Eng to Spkrs of Othr Lang