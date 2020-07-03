Submitted to DCN

Friday

Jul 3, 2020 at 12:01 AM


CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.


Local graduates include:


A * preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” ** means “graduated with high honors,” and *** means “graduated with highest honors”


Adel


Micah Bailey - Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin


*** Emma Juhnke - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education


*** Sofia Legaspi - Bachelor of Arts Communication: Dgtl Journalism


Kylee Luther - Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Management


Francis Weiland - Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin


Dallas Center


Makayla Bauer - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education


Samuel Nissly - Bachelor of Arts Mvmnt & Exrc Sci: Exercise Sci


De Soto


* Evan O’Leary - Bachelor of Science Physics


Perry


Pedro Calderon - Bachelor of Arts Textile and Apparel


Sean Riley - Bachelor of Arts History


Kade VanKirk - Bachelor of Science Mfg Eng Tech: Metal Casting


Redfield


Grayson Benedict - Bachelor of Arts Athletic Training & Rehab Std


Van Meter


Isaac Benton - Bachelor of Arts Math: Statistics/Actuarial Sci


Jordan Dougherty - Bachelor of Liberal Studies Bachelor of Liberal Studies


Waukee


** Bryce Davis - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education Middle Level Educ Dual Major


Ashley Dean - Bachelor of Arts Psychology


Jordan Eischeid - Bachelor of Arts Graphic Technology


** Amelyn Enriquez - Bachelor of Music Music Performance: Tracka (Inst)


Dmitriy Holthaus - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Management Information Systems


Melissa Marwedel - Master of Arts School Library Studies


Brady Perry - Bachelor of Arts Communication/Public Relations


* Brittany Skokan - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Management Information Systems


Connor Smith - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Finance: Financial Management


Katie Wempen - Bachelor of Arts Tchg Eng to Spkrs of Othr Lang