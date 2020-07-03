CEDAR FALLS — New alumni were added to the roster of graduates of the University of Northern Iowa.
Local graduates include:
A * preceding a name indicates “graduated with honors,” ** means “graduated with high honors,” and *** means “graduated with highest honors”
Adel
Micah Bailey - Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin
*** Emma Juhnke - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
*** Sofia Legaspi - Bachelor of Arts Communication: Dgtl Journalism
Kylee Luther - Bachelor of Arts Marketing: Management
Francis Weiland - Bachelor of Arts Management: Business Admin
Dallas Center
Makayla Bauer - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education
Samuel Nissly - Bachelor of Arts Mvmnt & Exrc Sci: Exercise Sci
De Soto
* Evan O’Leary - Bachelor of Science Physics
Perry
Pedro Calderon - Bachelor of Arts Textile and Apparel
Sean Riley - Bachelor of Arts History
Kade VanKirk - Bachelor of Science Mfg Eng Tech: Metal Casting
Redfield
Grayson Benedict - Bachelor of Arts Athletic Training & Rehab Std
Van Meter
Isaac Benton - Bachelor of Arts Math: Statistics/Actuarial Sci
Jordan Dougherty - Bachelor of Liberal Studies Bachelor of Liberal Studies
Waukee
** Bryce Davis - Bachelor of Arts Elementary Education Middle Level Educ Dual Major
Ashley Dean - Bachelor of Arts Psychology
Jordan Eischeid - Bachelor of Arts Graphic Technology
** Amelyn Enriquez - Bachelor of Music Music Performance: Tracka (Inst)
Dmitriy Holthaus - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Management Information Systems
Melissa Marwedel - Master of Arts School Library Studies
Brady Perry - Bachelor of Arts Communication/Public Relations
* Brittany Skokan - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Management Information Systems
Connor Smith - Bachelor of Arts Accounting, Finance: Financial Management
Katie Wempen - Bachelor of Arts Tchg Eng to Spkrs of Othr Lang