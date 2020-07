SIOUX CITY - 296 undergraduate students and 375 graduate students earned their degrees from Morningside College in the spring of 2020.

Local graduates include:

Adel

Jessica Nichols, Master of Arts in Teaching

Claire Walker, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology Counseling

DeSoto

Alyssa Amundson, Master of Arts in Teaching

Redfield

Erin Hadley, Master of Arts in Teaching

Waukee

Lauren Kluver, Master of Arts in Teaching

Sara Steimel, Master of Arts in Teaching