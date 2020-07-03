SIOUX CITY - Morningside College Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 434 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).

Local students include:

Adel

Paige L. Weesner

Dexter

Carson M. Wadle