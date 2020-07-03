IOWA CITY — More than 5,700 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students graduated this spring under extraordinary circumstances.

The month of May usually finds the UI’s beautiful campus teeming with families and students in their caps and gowns. They pose in front of Old Capitol, they walk along the Iowa River, and they visit the haunts and hangouts that have been a big part of their time on campus. However, the effects of COVID-19 forced these important celebrations to take place elsewhere. Shouts of joy and pride happened in homes all around the world, where students and their families are safe.

During this worldwide pandemic, the university supported commencement celebrations despite being unable to host them in person. Members of the Hawkeye community filmed short videos of encouragement, and each college produced a virtual livestream ceremony. Packages containing commemorative programs and other celebratory items were sent to graduating Hawkeyes everywhere, and those students who want to walk across a graduation stage in person will be able to do so at a future ceremony.

Local graduates include:

Colton Jensen of Waukee [Degree: Doctor of Medicine; Major: Medicine]

Katie Sumpter of Adel [Degree: Doctor of Medicine; Major: Medicine]

Brenna Robinson of Granger [Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy; Major: Pharmacy]

Sean Giese of Waukee [Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy; Major: Pharmacy]

Audrey Wood of Waukee [Degree: Master of Arts; Major: Speech Pathology and Audiology]

Meghal Patel of Perry [Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy; Major: Pharmacy]

Alan Schmidt of Earlham [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Sport Studies]

Kelsey Coffman of Earlham [Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy; Major: Pharmacy]

Mac Delsol of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Business Analytics and Information Systems]

Brianna Mueller of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology]

Jordyn Barthman of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Therapeutic Recreation]

Elliana Lenz of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Political Science]

Samantha Shane of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Cinema]

Tania Telford of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Therapeutic Recreation]

Brennan Hook of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Economics]

Joseph Chojnacki of Adel [Degree: Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program]

Alan Kenworthy of Dallas Center [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Anna Kroeger of Earlham [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management]

Abagail McKernan of Granger [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Human Physiology]

Bailey Knopf of Granger [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Biology]

Jaclyn Peyton of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Sociology]

Morgan Shaffer of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Spanish]

Addie Dannewitz of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology]

Sheyna Nathwani of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Biomedical Sciences]

Derek Hohenberger of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Dara Thompson of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Anthropology]

Marcus Coleman of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Ethics and Public Policy]

Drew Dotseth of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership]

Megan Dillivan of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering]

Austin Schmidt of Minburn [Degree: Doctor of Dental Surgery; Major: Dentistry]

Tanner Darr of Perry [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Biology]

McKenna Wolf of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Marketing]

Hannah Frame of Van Meter [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: English and Creative Writing]

Shriver Caluzzi of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology]

Nick Hope of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Business Analytics and Information Systems]

Grant Brown of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Biomedical Engineering]

Delaney Muse of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Cassidy Suther of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Biology]

Spencer Pearson of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Stephanie Krogh of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Major: Civil Engineering]

Jordan Fisher of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Public Health]

Drew Madden of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Reid Clausen of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Emily Brekke of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Global Health Studies]

Walker McDonald of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Political Science]

Savannah Lane of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Interdepartmental Studies]

Will Davis of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Angela Trible of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology]

Srilekhya Akkina of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management]

Ashley Hiatt of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Athletic Training]

Caitlin Krohnke of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology]

Sean Hilzendeger of Van Meter [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Chemistry]

Akanksha Chilukuri of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Biochemistry]

Maddie Mikkelsen of Adel [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Elementary Education]

Nathan Jacobsen of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology]

Gavin Priest of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership]

Ryan Stall of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership]

Sydney Lyddon of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Environmental Policy and Planning]

Allexis Mahanna of Grimes [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Ethics and Public Policy]

Drew Lawton of Dallas Center [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Cinema]

Mallory Balm of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Interdepartmental Studies]

Matthew Gibson of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Enterprise Leadership]

Kyle Mathiesen of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Sport and Recreation Management]

Laci Moritz of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Major: Nursing-RN]

Peyton Arnold of Van Meter [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology]

Haley Vaughn of Perry [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Speech and Hearing Science]

Sophia Ross of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: English and Creative Writing]

Jennifer Dietrich of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Science; Major: Radiation Sciences]

Billy Cheeley of Grimes [Degree: Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program]

Mitchell Kearns of Dexter [Degree: Juris Doctor; Major: Law]

Libby Husske of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Psychology]

Christina Mueller of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Chemistry]

Rachel Street of Waukee [Degree: Master of Social Work; Major: Social Work]

Mason Adams of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: Health and Human Physiology]

Thomas White of Adel [Degree: Master of Science; Major: Business Analytics]

Samantha Uhlenhake of Waukee [Degree: Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program]

Ashley Mino of Waukee [Degree: Master of Business Administration; Major: Professional MBA Program]

Nicholas Moffitt of Waukee [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance]

Adam Andreesen of Van Meter [Degree: Master of Science; Major: Business Analytics]