WEST BURLINGTON — The West Burlington School District’s Return to Learn plan will go before the school board for approval at its next meeting July 20.

The plan, which was discussed by the board during its June meeting and already has been approved by the Iowa Department of Education, contains three models of instruction that can be implemented as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.

"At this time, our intent is to return to school (on Aug. 25) with all students attending school every day," Superintendent Lisa Beames wrote in the district’s newsletter.

To help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the district has adopted the following mitigation strategies:

The junior and senior high school will transition to a trimester schedule that will allow fewer classes, and therefore fewer transitions between classes, as well as greater opportunities for students in need of intervention and/or enrichment as well as opportunities to take more classes than are allowed under semesters. To accommodate the schedule change, the junior/senior school day will start earlier at 8:10 a.m.;Purchasing desks for individual student use and tables will be removed, allowing students to more closely follow social distancing guidelines;Limiting visitors, as well as student items from home and shared items;Staff in locations where social distancing cannot be met will be required for staff as well as highly recommended for students;The board will consider a policy placing a 14-day quarantine requirement for any staff member who travels internationally.

The district will work closely with public health officials to determine when a transition between modes of instruction is necessary.

"There will be changes in how schooling may look throughout this coming year as well as how it looks when students are at school," Beames wrote. "These changes are necessary to address the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and the anticipated gaps of learning students may encounter. Our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being is of priority as we work to ensure the current and future success of our students."

The district’s Return to Learn plan also includes hybrid learning, in which instruction will be provided through a blend of face-to-face and virtual learning through an adapted schedule.

Components of this model include:

All students will learn remotely from home on Fridays, which would be used for deep cleaning of facilities, small group intervention, family check-ins and teacher planning;Preschool students will use an A/B schedule by morning or afternoon;Kindergarten through first grade students will attend school each Monday through Thursday;Second- through 12th-graders will use an A/B schedule of Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday;Elementary students may be reassigned across teachers to accommodate online-only learning due to staff availability and student need;Instructional staff with personal health risk factors or identified as a primary caregiver will be considered for alternate assignments as available.

The third model is remote learning only, much like what was made available to students during the spring closure.

Other mitigation strategies include the following:

Any student or staff identified with a temperature of 100.4 or demonstrating two or more symptoms of COVID-19 quarantine for 10 days. If symptoms persist beyond the 10 days, they must quarantine for 72 hours after the temperature has broken when not medicated;They may return to school if they have a negative COVID test of a doctor’s note designating them as safe to return and clearing them of a COVID diagnosis;If a family member who they have had close contact with is identified COVID-positive, they must quarantine for 14 days. Close contact is considered within 6 feet of the individual for 15 minutes or longer.Virtual instruction will be provided to students in quarantine.