The Hawk Eye’s Prep Male Athlete of the Year is a WACO High School graduate and a four-sport standout for the Warriors.

WAYLAND — February 16, 2017.

It was an unseasonably warm winter day in New London, almost more suitable for a track meet than a district boys basketball game.

Inside Charles Lorber Gymnasium, New London High School senior Ben Dentlinger and the Tigers were having their way with WACO, pushing the Warriors around, scoring almost at will.

It turned out to be the coming of age for Nik Coble.

Coble, then a gangly, somewhat awkward 5-foot-11 freshman, was watching the 34-point shellacking from the bench when WACO head coach Paul Kissell turned to Coble and told him to get in the game and guard Dentlinger.

While the 6-foot-7 Dentlinger finished with 30 points as the Tigers marched on to the state tournament that season, it was the turning point for Coble.

Coble, who is finishing up his senior season of baseball, went on to become one of the best all-around athletes in WACO history.

And it all started on that warm winter night back in 2017.

"I wasn’t even sure I would be on the varsity squad that year, to be honest," said Coble, The Hawk Eye’s Prep Male Athlete of the Year. "We just kept getting better and better as the season went along. Then New London put 24 up on us in the first quarter in the playoffs. I remember Coach Kissell telling me, ’Nik, get in there and guard Dentlinger.’ Dentlinger was 6-7 and I was just 5-10 at the time. But that gave me a lot of confidence that Coach trusted me enough to put me on him. I think that’s when it really all started for me."

"Nik had the kind of attitude where he wanted to go out and compete at the highest level," Kissell said. "He got his feet wet early. He wanted to get in there and win. I think that game really opened his eyes going against Dentlinger. But you could see Nik was going to be a special player."

Coble, a four-sport standout for WACO, got another eye-opening experience the next basketball season. In the opening game against Danville, Coble picked up two quick fouls and found himself once again planted on the bench next to Kissell. Coble was held to two points that night, but learned a valuable lesson.

"He picked up two fouls in about 1 minute, 30 seconds," Kissell said. He wanted to be aggressive and got a little too aggressive. He had a lot of moments like that."

Coble grew in size and ability as time marched on. His big growth spurt came between his freshman and sophomore years, when he sprouted up to 6-3 with size 18 shoes.

Coble’s size proved beneficial in all of his sports, although it took him a little time to adjust to the growth and it often times caused him considerable pain.

"I think going into football camp my sophomore year I had grown from 5-10 to 6-3. That caused problems with the growth plates in my legs and caused me to miss baseball that summer because I was just growing too fast," Coble said. "The next year I grew another two inches and then another two inches my senior year."

Coble battled through the leg and knee issues to become an all-state player in football and basketball, as well as an exceptional baseball player and a state qualifier in track.

Coble benefited from his genetics pool. His father, Jay, was a standout athlete back in his day, as was his mother, Carrie. He also is from the same line as the Kriegers and Coens, well known for their athleticism.

Both of his parents are coaches, and Nik Coble soaked in the knowledge from them like a sponge.

"They taught me a lot, especially in my youth," Nik Coble said. "My Dad started me in football and baseball. I used to throw left-handed and bat right-handed, but at age four he said, ’No, you are going to bat left-handed.’ I remember when I was younger I was always playing catch with my Dad. My parents always pushed me to the limit. That was a great experience for me. They were always giving me encouragement. They told me that if I kept working hard, good things would happen. I can’t thank them enough for all the great things they have done in my life."

"Jay has always expected a lot out of Nik," said Mount Pleasant High School baseball coach Brent Broeker, who coaches Nik Coble in the shared program with WACO. "Nik tries hard at everything he does. Those two get along good."

On the gridiron, Coble became one of the state’s best quarterbacks in the eight-player game. Not only did he possess a strong, accurate arm, but he was deceptively fast with his long legs.

Coble was such a gifted athlete that WACO head football coach Chad Edeker even lined him up at receiver to take advantage of his height.

Whatever the Warriors needed, Coble was up to the challenge.

"Nik was so explosive offensively. He ran well and ran hard and his arm is so strong and accurate," Edeker said. "His senior year he was our leading passer, leading rusher and leading receiver. Early in the year we used him as a receiver because he was such a big target and has such good hands.

"Nik throws the ball so well and could see the field so well with his height. If he could get the pass off, it was going to be completed."

"When I was younger, even when I was 6-5, I still had trouble seeing over the line," Coble said. "By the time I was a senior I was seeing things on the field so much better and the game slowed down for me. I was able to complete passes and make plays that others can’t make."

On the basketball court, Coble was a nightmare match-up for opposing teams. He could dominate in the paint, using his size to score, rebound and block shots almost at will. He also had the ability to step out and knock down 3-pointers, becoming one of the best clutch shooters around.

It didn’t stop there. Coble used his length and quickness to come up with plenty of steals which his team turned into easy transition baskets.

As a senior, with teams often double and sometimes triple-teaming him, Coble became one of the best passers in the area, finding open teammates for easy shots.

Coble had all the tools to make him an all-state player.

"His senior year, Nik was such a fantastic player," Kissell said. "Many times he would grab a rebound, turn and fire a perfect pass to the other end of the court for a layup. He had 80 blocks as a junior and only 40 as a senior, but that was because other teams weren’t willing to go inside against him."

"Basketball was actually my first organized sport," Coble said. "My Dad and I were going through some stuff for graduation and there are pictures of me when I was two shooting granny style. My Dad said I was shooting at a 10-foot hoop and swishing everything."

Perhaps fittingly, Coble is winding up his final high school sport on the baseball diamond with the friends he started out with. The sharing agreement with Mount Pleasant reunited Coble with the friends he played baseball with back in Little League and in travel ball.

"It’s really awesome because Nik played on a Mount Pleasant travel team when he was nine-years old and now they get to play together again," Broeker said. "WACO combined with us for baseball, so those guys got to play together again for another four years."

"When I was nine I was on a travel team in Mount Pleasant. I was lucky enough to be on that team," said Coble, who pitches and plays first base for the Panthers and will play baseball at Southeastern Community College in the fall. "My Dad has been a baseball coach in Mount Pleasant almost since I was born. He started in 2003. I was born in 2002 and he had to miss that season. It’s so much fun being around all those guys again. It puts a big smile on my face being reunited with those guys."

Coble left his mark at WACO as one of the top athletes in school history. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and takes away friendships that will last a lifetime.

"I really don’t have a favorite sport. Whatever season it is, that is my favorite sport," Coble said. "I love all the sports. I love being around all my friends and just having fun. The memories we created in all the sports are memories I will never forget."