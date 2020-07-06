Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County over the Fourth of July weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 73 cases from 11 a.m. on Thursday to 11 a.m. on Monday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,284. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 10,721 individuals tested with 1,284 positive cases, 1,017 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 1,690 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Monday. An additional five deaths were reported during the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 31,655 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 335,717 individuals tested, 24,981 recovering and 722 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.