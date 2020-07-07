Fresh Finds Adel kicked off the 2020 season on Tuesday, July 7.

Fresh Finds Adel will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 15 at Harmony Hall on Riverside, 1015 Riverside Dr. in Adel.

Parking can be found to the East of the Harmony Hall building, including a secondary parking lot. There is also parking throughout the Kinnick-Feller Riverside Park.

Fresh Finds Adel will feature a large community of urban farmers, organic farms, family farm businesses, bakers, crafters, artists and musicians in and around Dallas County.

For more information about being a vendor, visit www.harmonyhallonriverside.com/markets-and-fairs.html#/ or email info@harmonyhallonriverside.com. Look for updates on Fresh Finds Adel on the Harmony Hall on Riverside Facebook page.